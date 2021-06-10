Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Sarah Taylor will use her spell with Northern Diamonds to tune up for the Hundred

Northern Diamonds have brought former England Test wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor out of retirement as cover for international duty and injury.

The 32-year-old is already contracted to play for Welsh Fire in The Hundred competition, and will use her spell with the Diamonds to sharpen up.

Lauren Winfield-Hill is away with the England Test team while Bess Heath is injured.

Taylor, who played for England across all formats, retired in September 2019.

She is set to make her comeback for Diamonds in Saturday's Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy game against South East Stars at Emerald Headingley.

"We asked Sarah: 'Do you want some pre-Hundred games to help you and us given the situation we're in?'," Diamonds director of cricket James Carr said. "Clearly, it's very beneficial for both parties.

"It's an open arrangement at the moment. It's definitely covering the games pre the Hundred [teams play in the regional T20 competition after Saturday].

"Sarah is the best wicketkeeper available to us at this moment, and she has got the bug back and wants to be involved. That is great."