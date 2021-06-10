England v New Zealand: Rory Burns & Dan Lawrence keep hosts afloat

By Stephan ShemiltBBC Sport at Edgbaston

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments103

Second LV= Insurance Test, Edgbaston (day one of five)
England 258-7: Burns 81, Lawrence 67*
New Zealand: Yet to bat
Scorecard

England were kept afloat by Dan Lawrence's battling 67 not out on a raucous first day of the second Test against New Zealand at Edgbaston.

In front of a rowdy crowd of 18,000, the hosts found themselves 175-6 on a blameless pitch despite a fluent 81 from Rory Burns.

At one stage England lost three wickets for 13 runs and later James Bracey fell for a golden duck for his second nought in as many Test innings.

But Lawrence, in only his second home Test, added 47 with Olly Stone then an unbroken 36 with Mark Wood to drag England to 258-7.

A New Zealand side showing six changes from the drawn first Test exploited the hint of movement that was on offer.

Pace bowlers Trent Boult and Matt Henry and left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel claimed two wickets apiece.

All this on the day that James Anderson became England's most capped Test cricketer, playing his 162nd match to go past the record of Alastair Cook.

England struggle fails to dampen atmosphere

This was a poignant and emotional day for number of reasons, with the buoyant crowd never discouraged by England's indifferent performance.

There were 6,500 spectators allowed inside Lord's for each day of the drawn first Test, but this was perhaps the closest to normality experienced at any sport in England since the coronavirus pandemic took hold.

Not only that, but the controversy that began with the revelation of Ollie Robinson's historical tweets during the first Test has grown to include a number of other players and sparked a wider debate that even Prime Minister Boris Johnson has lent his view to.

The greeting England were given before play was spine-tingling, the 'moment of unity' to stand against discrimination was respectfully received and, from then on, the Hollies Stand partied for the duration.

The celebrations were not dampened by the insipid way in which a number of England batsmen surrendered their wickets.

By the end, Lawrence's continued presence allowed an optimism that the hosts may yet post a credible total.

Burns and Lawrence rise from wreckage

Burns made a dogged century - his first in Tests since November 2019 - at Lord's and followed it up with an innings full of confidence in Birmingham.

His fluency even rubbed off on Dom Sibley, who ground out the draw on the final day of the first Test but unfurled some eye-catching strokes in an opening stand of 72.

It was Sibley's dismissal that sparked England's mini collapse, leaving Burns to continue with light footwork, a high elbow and handsome cover drives.

When he fell, slicing to second slip, Lawrence was left in charge of the resistance after overcoming an early shout for lbw when he got in an ugly tangle against Boult.

The 23-year-old began with uncertainty but grew to play late against the seamers and with authority against Patel.

He clung on with Stone - the Warwickshire seamer in the England side for the suspended Robinson - then flourished in the company of Wood under the evening sun.

New Zealand chip away

Already without captain Kane Williamson and spinner Mitchell Santner, New Zealand lost wicketkeeper BJ Watling to a stiff back on the morning of the match, then made three more changes with next week's World Test Championship final in mind.

Still, led by returning left-armer Boult, the Black Caps carried a persistent threat, drawing England into a number of errors.

Sibley batted through the first session before edging one from Henry that left him, while Joe Root went feeling for another the right-armer got to move.

In between, Zak Crawley was drawn into driving at a wide one from Neil Wagner for a duck and, later, Ollie Pope was caught behind cutting Patel.

The worst came from Bracey, who played a big drive at his first ball, only to edge Boult to third slip.

New Zealand were held up by the stubborn Stone before he swiped at Patel, and were met by more defiance from Wood, who stared down the second new ball and overturned being caught behind off Boult.

Lawrence's innings 'exactly what England needed' - what they said

England opener Rory Burns on BBC Test Match Special: "It was very enjoyable to be batting with a crowd. They have been pretty vocal all day.

"Dan Lawrence has played beautifully - he's probably the one batsman who has played with some fluency and made it look quite easy at times. It is a massive feather in his cap."

Former England captain Alastair Cook: "Dan Lawrence's innings was exactly what England needed. The situation helped him because they lost a couple of wickets and he needed to build a partnership and he was able to attack and play his natural game."

BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew: "The support that Mark Wood and Olly Stone have given Dan Lawrence means England could still get to 300.

"You still feel like they'll be lucky to get the sort of score they imagined this morning when Joe Root won the toss."

Former New Zealand captain Jeremy Coney: "It is pretty even. England took the first session, New Zealand took the second and the third session was pretty even. It is poised and England could go on tomorrow."

Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

103 comments

  • Comment posted by saddletramp, today at 18:36

    Best song of the day.

    Oh Ollie,Ollie,Ollie Ollie Ollie Robinson.

    • Reply posted by cynic , today at 18:47

      cynic replied:
      The funniest part of the Ollie Robinson saga is that the first rag to unearth and publish his tweets was the Daily Mail. Then they'll spend the next few weeks banging woke culture. They're very shrewd.

  • Comment posted by angus mccoatup, today at 18:58

    Thank goodness for Burns and Lawrence as well as the important roles played by Stone and Wood, otherwise England would be up the creek. Robinson has been treated appallingly by the England management, the ECB and hid own team mates. Hardly had the first test ended than he was out the squad for this match yet others, we're told are bring investigated but none of them have been suspended. Shameful

    • Reply posted by TODS, today at 19:01

      TODS replied:
      unfortunately a scape goat to placate the ongoing, aggressive woke witch hunts

  • Comment posted by No, today at 18:44

    How refreshing it is to see an England batsman play in a positive way and not afraid to take on the bowling .... Well done Dan Lawrence!!

    • Reply posted by Rizla, today at 18:58

      Rizla replied:
      Oh but you forget his last innings. It's "refreshing" when the batsman can pull it off, but if he gets out cheaply, you will be all over him for not playing the Test match way.

  • Comment posted by Dreadlock Holiday, today at 18:44

    Not bad in the end. Was 169-6 at one point. Gotta a game on now.

    Crawley and Bracey just painful.

  • Comment posted by Laughing Gravy, today at 18:38

    Bracey was a bit daft chasing that one first ball. Especially after his duck last time out.

    • Reply posted by Robot, today at 18:40

      Robot replied:
      He's been taught by some of our "finest" over the years!

  • Comment posted by cynic , today at 18:48

    New tactic: instead of whining about players I want dropped I'll just dig up their social media history and take them out that way.

    • Reply posted by John T, today at 19:01

      John T replied:
      As an aside, where is all this historical social media coming from? Could be a blessing in disguise to stop people passing it on

  • Comment posted by J Felix-Languar, today at 18:36

    Glad to see Dan Lawrence show that he has the skill and mettle for Test Cricket. For me, him and Ollie Pope are the real deal.

    • Reply posted by cynic , today at 18:47

      cynic replied:
      And Bairstow

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 18:33

    The trolls will be here to gloat over “2nd string NZ stuffing the English”, but anyone who thinks Henry is 2nd string hasn't seen him in English conditions. Kent would have him back in trice!

    Which is where Zak will be going. I hope! I said I was afraid he'd been picked too soon when he debuted; he needs to go back to CC to find his form (& feet!). And Bracey just doesn't look up to it at the mo.

    • Reply posted by J Felix-Languar, today at 18:38

      J Felix-Languar replied:
      Tend to agree with you about Crawley. That double century is now starting to look like a millstone around his neck.

  • Comment posted by Weejeewoo, today at 18:41

    I remember when Crawley got that big double hundred, so many articles about England finding the answer, interviews with his childhood coaches etc, recall thinking at the time this seems a tad premature.....

  • Comment posted by Fake news, today at 19:12

    Can someone explain why it is okay to punish and drop Robinson but not Anderson ?
    If you are going to be a moral police, apply the rules evenly.

    • Reply posted by Skylander, today at 19:18

      Skylander replied:
      No, but I can confirm it’s offensive for people without a sense of humour to display a sense of humour

  • Comment posted by GToon, today at 19:05

    I look forward to reading the thoughts of the players on Twitter. Only joking!

  • Comment posted by Salty21, today at 19:13

    Great to see a good test match building up. I watched NZ in the nets at the MCG back in December 2019, and they're just a great bunch of guys. They didn't beat the Aussies that test but nvm. I was sad that they have been underestimated a bit by the ECB and England, they deserve more respect for how well they play and their attitude/spirit. Let's see if Eng get 300 and bowl decently tomorrow...

    • Reply posted by McMurphy1, today at 19:27

      McMurphy1 replied:
      Underestimated?

      ECB should check the test rankings for at least the past 5 years

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 19:09

    That batting line-up remains brittle

  • Comment posted by LD Rob, today at 18:52

    Well played Burns, Lawrence, Stone & Wood.

    Pope & Crawley poor and choked by nerves.

    400 bat first wicket for me so NZ ahead by some margin.

  • Comment posted by davey bones, today at 18:50

    After that diabolical shot in the first test, well done to Lawrence for coming back, still not sure he's good enough. Surely it's time to put Crawley out of his misery.

  • Comment posted by me who knows you know, today at 18:39

    Firstly hats off to the Edgbaston ground staff great looking pitch with a bit of everything for both teams, secondly we've a great test match on our hands.
    Wonderful days Cricket.

  • Comment posted by gjwoody84, today at 18:48

    This is the worst batting lineup of my lifetime, worse than the 1990s. How many games do these players need before the selectors realise they are not good enough, Pope averages 32 from 18 test matches batting in the easiest positions of 5 and 6. Crawley averages less than 20 excluding his 1 century from 13 matches.

    • Reply posted by Will, today at 19:21

      Will replied:
      Sure, but add in the IPL player and it’s immediately much stronger. So everyone should calm down a bit…

  • Comment posted by Andy Tomlinson, today at 19:19

    Another poor batting performance by the majority of the England batsmen.I have to question the batting coaches as none of them seem to learn from their mistakes. This is Test Cricket not T20.
    Bring back Ollie Robinson all is forgiven

    • Reply posted by Tailender, today at 19:24

      Tailender replied:
      I do wonder what the batting coaches actually bring to the party?
      Repeatedly see poor shot selection, poor technique, poor decision making.
      Dont the coaches see this and work with the batsman to eradicate these mistakes?

  • Comment posted by Brass Eye, today at 18:51

    At least we made 90 overs this time with wickets remaining.

  • Comment posted by Leo, today at 18:42

    Decent day of Test cricket. NZ, it seems, has more strength in depth than Eng - surprising considering the relative populations of cricket players at the top level in both countries. So, what's wrong in English cricket? Is it skills or is it mentality?

    • Reply posted by Brass Eye, today at 18:54

      Brass Eye replied:
      In NZ & Aus you can play cricket all year where as we can only play it for half our summer.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC