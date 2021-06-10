Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England bowler Ollie Robinson will miss Sussex's first two T20 Blast games as he takes a "short break" from cricket.

The 27-year-old was suspended from international cricket on Sunday after historical racist and sexist tweets he posted in 2012 and 2013 were shared online.

He will miss Sussex's matches against Gloucestershire and Hampshire on Friday and Saturday respectively.

There is currently no indication when he will play again.

"After a difficult week, Ollie has decided to take a short break from the game to spend time with his young family," read a Sussex statement.

"We remain in close contact with Ollie from a welfare perspective and will issue further updates on his availability at the relevant times."

Tweets that Robinson posted when he was aged 18 and 19 came to light on the first day of England's drawn first Test against New Zealand at Lord's while he was on the field making his international debut.

He later apologised, saying he was "ashamed" and "embarrassed".

After the Test, he was suspended pending an investigation by the England and Wales Cricket Board and ruled out of the second Test starting on Thursday.

