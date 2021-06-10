James Anderson becomes most-capped England Test cricketer

By Stephan ShemiltBBC Sport at Edgbaston

Fast bowler James Anderson has become England's most capped Test player after being selected to play in the series decider against New Zealand.

The 38-year-old wins his 162nd cap at Edgbaston, surpassing former captain Alastair Cook.

Lancashire's Anderson made his Test debut in 2003 and has taken 616 wickets - an England record.

He is seventh on the overall list for most caps and fourth for most wickets, the leading fast bowler in each.

Anderson made his England debut in a one-day international against Australia in December 2002.

He went on to play 194 ODIs and 19 Twenty20s, and his 375 caps across all three formats is also an England record.

He made his Test debut against Zimbabwe at Lord's 18 years ago and has played under eight different captains.

"It's a phenomenal achievement for any player to play that amount of games," current Test skipper Joe Root said on Wednesday.

"It's history-making for him to go through to that milestone."

Anderson went past Sir Ian Botham's previous England record of 383 Test wickets in 2015.

He has since become the first England bowler to 400 and 500 Test wickets and last summer became the first fast bowler from any country to 600.

Anderson has been a part of four Ashes-winning teams - in 2009, 2010-11, 2013 and 2015.

He needs four more wickets to go above Anil Kumble to third on the all-time list,external-link behind only Muttiah Muralitharan on 800 and Shane Warne on 708. Anderson is only six short of reaching 1,000 first-class wickets.

If he plays seven more Tests he will be second most capped player of all time, trailing Sachin Tendulkar, who played 200 matches for India.

"I wonder is he has any thoughts of breaking Tendulkar's record," former England coach Trevor Bayliss told BBC Sport.

"It's phenomenal that he's still doing what he is doing."

The Australian, who was in charge of the England team between 2015 and 2019, believes Anderson could continue to play at the the highest level for several more years.

"There's no reason why he can't," said Bayliss.

"We could be saying this in another two or three years' time. Who knows? As long he is enjoying playing the game, has success and his body holds together, who knows how long he will go?"

  • Comment posted by indtram, today at 10:29

    Great Achievement !!! Congratulations

  • Comment posted by Vampire, today at 10:29

    The ECB suspends a fringe player like Robinson for offensive tweets, but Anderson too important to the team despite the same offence.

  • Comment posted by Riverwalk, today at 10:28

    Utterly ridiculous and shows the lack of depth in the England bowling dpt when they have to drag out pensioners to make up the numbers. Its a meaningless series so why not give youth an opportunity.

  • Comment posted by drogsbreath, today at 10:26

    Congratulations to Jimmy. He's been an immense talent for years and still going. He deserves all the plaudits. I don't agree with Honours for anybody. but, as they hand them out to others for achieving far less, I don't see how he won't be knighted.
    Mind you it'll make the chants a bit difficult. "Oh Sir Jimmy , Jimmy" doesn't roll off the tongue quite so easily.

  • Comment posted by Likely Lad, today at 10:26

    Congratulations Jimmy - your debut v Zimbabwe in 2003 must seem a long time ago

  • Comment posted by dirk, today at 10:25

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by markswjg, today at 10:24

    Phenomenal achievement. Congrats Jimmy!

  • Comment posted by TJG, today at 10:24

    One rule for Jimmy, a different one for Ollie......

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 10:24

    Maybe the England Cricket, Football and Rugby teams need to employ somebody to trawl through historic posts by players, and week out the problem cases, before it all gets thrown to the media.

    Good luck Jimmy !!!

  • Comment posted by Bobby Smith, today at 10:24

    Watling out injured. Blundell in.

  • Comment posted by Red50, today at 10:24

    should have been sir jimmy 5 years ago

  • Comment posted by Dan, today at 10:22

    It's an incredible achievement for a fast bowler. Speaks volumes about the level of professionalism throughout his career, and he isn't done yet!

  • Comment posted by michael, today at 10:22

    So his tweets are approved
    Because they are10 years old when he was 30

    • Reply posted by ADM1406, today at 10:25

      ADM1406 replied:
      More likely the ECB are cowards... not prepared to take action against players who are high profile & important to the success of the team.

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 10:21

    Congratulations, Jimmy!

  • Comment posted by Pete B, today at 10:21

    He might be 38 years but he only looks 15 years old ;)

  • Comment posted by Craig Smith, today at 10:20

    Great achievement and congratulations to him on reaching such a milestone.

    Sadly, this has probably "offended" someone and we will need to hear about it for the next week or so!

  • Comment posted by Julian, today at 10:20

    Well done him. Whether I agree with the suspension or not of Ollie Robinson - where is consistency here. Anderson was not a teenager - is it his senior status, caps or wickets that provides protection? ECB in a mess....

    • Reply posted by kris, today at 10:24

      kris replied:
      Let’s be clear, only an absolute see you next Tuesday of a human being would agree with the Ollie Robinson suspension.

  • Comment posted by Generel Patterson, today at 10:19

    5 wickets today Jimmy🎳

  • Comment posted by Misa, today at 10:19

    What about those tweets though???? One rule for one, one for another

    • Reply posted by herbalist, today at 10:21

      herbalist replied:
      Exactly

  • Comment posted by scott, today at 10:18

    go well

    • Reply posted by sav, today at 10:21

      sav replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

