Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Liam Livingstone's second best T20 score was just six short of his only 100, also against Derbyshire in 2018

Liam Livingstone got the T20 Blast off to an exciting start as Lancashire beat Derbyshire in the tournament opener by six wickets at Emirates Old Trafford.

The 27-year-old England limited-over international struck two sixes and 10 fours in his unbeaten 94 off 58 balls.

Derbyshire set an imposing 168-7, fuelled by 59 from Lancashire old boy Luis Reece and Leus Du Plooy (34).

But England's Jos Buttler (30) and New Zealander Finn Allen (29) helped Lancashire to 171-4 off 19.3 overs.

England wicketkeeper Buttler, batting at four, hit three fours in his 28-ball knock - the first of six scheduled T20 appearances for his county. But he was outshone by Livingstone's second-best score in T20 cricket, bettered only by his 100, also against Derbyshire, at Derby in July 2018.

Derbyshire wasted their best chance to remove him when Matt Critchley and du Plooy collided painfully just when it looked like Livingstone might hole out.

That added to Derbyshire's woes, having earlier lost key man Wayne Madsen, who had to retire hurt on 12 after being struck by a throw from Lancashire captain Dane Vilas.

There are three more games in the first round of fixtures on Wednesday - Worcestershire Rapids v Notts Outlaws, Somerset v Essex and Kent Spitfires v Hampshire Hawks.

Lancashire Lightning are back in action on Thursday with another home game against Leicestershire Foxes (18:30 BST), while Derbyshire Falcons' next game is on Friday, also against Leicestershire, at Leicester (18:30 BST).