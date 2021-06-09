Captain Joe Root says his side have faced up to some "ugly truths" after a number of offensive historical tweets from England players were revealed.

Ollie Robinson apologised for racist and sexist tweets from 2012 and 2013 and has been suspended pending an investigation.

The England and Wales Cricket Board also said it will take action after tweets from others came to light.

"We want to move forward in a really positive way," said Root.

Speaking to BBC Sport before Thursday's second and final Test against New Zealand, Root added: "We've had to face up to some ugly truths this past week or so and there will be challenges moving forward.

"But the group of players we have now is very much committed to moving the game forward, to making it a better place, making it more inclusive and educating ourselves further.

"We're going to have to front up to what has happened, but ultimately we want to move forward in a really positive way, to keep going on this journey we've started of trying to better out sport.

"We will continue to do that because that's how we all feel."

More to follow.