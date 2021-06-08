Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Arlott has taken eight wickets from three matches for Central Sparks in this year's Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy

Emily Arlott has been included in England's 17-woman squad for this month's one-off Test against India.

The 23-year-old seamer receives her first international call-up for the match in Bristol from 16-19 June.

Heather Knight will captain the side while South East Stars skipper Tash Farrant is also included in the squad, and all-rounder Nat Sciver will be vice-captain across all formats.

"I'm really excited by the summer ahead," said head coach Lisa Keightley.

"We've been working really hard across the last 10 weeks, India are a strong side and it's the beginning of a two-year journey for us that takes in two ICC World Cups, an Ashes and the Commonwealth Games."

Arlott has been in fine form for Central Sparks in the domestic Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy and took a hat-trick in the win over Southern Vipers on Saturday.

Farrant - who has played in 15 one-day internationals and three Twenty20s for England - is the joint-leading wicket-taker in this year's competition, with nine dismissals at an average of 13.77.

England are expected to trim the squad before the Test to allow non-selected players to continue playing in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.

"It's been hard to pick a squad given the balance of needing cover in a Covid world while wanting to give players as much chance as possible to play cricket," Keightley added.

"We want players to have opportunities out in the middle so we're looking to reduce our numbers slightly to give the non-selected players that chance."

England and India will play three ODIs and three T20s after the Test match.

Squad: Heather Knight (Western Storm, cap), Emily Arlott (Central Sparks), Tammy Beaumont (Lightning), Katherine Brunt (Northern Diamonds), Kate Cross (Thunder), Freya Davies (South East Stars), Sophia Dunkley (South East Stars), Sophie Ecclestone (Thunder), Georgia Elwiss (Southern Vipers), Tash Farrant (South East Stars), Sarah Glenn (Central Sparks), Amy Jones (Central Sparks), Nat Sciver (Northern Diamonds, vice cap), Anya Shrubsole (Western Storm), Mady Villiers (Sunrisers), Fran Wilson (Sunrisers), Lauren Winfield-Hill (Northern Diamonds).