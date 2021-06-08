Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Peter Siddle finished with figures of 6-38 in Essex's draw with Warwickshire last month

Essex seamer Peter Siddle has returned to Australia for personal reasons and will miss the rest of the season.

The 36-year-old took 20 wickets in six County Championship games this year, having helped the Chelmsford side win the title in 2019.

Siddle won the last of his 67 Australia Test caps in September of that year.

"I've built some really strong bonds with the guys, so it's upsetting that I have to go home, but hopefully in the future I can come back," he said.

"I know I'm getting to the back end of my career, but I've still got some playing time left.

"We'll see what happens in the coming months and in the build-up to the 2022 season, but fingers crossed there's still a little bit more cricket to be played for Essex."

Siddle finished with match figures of 4-97 in Essex's rain-hit draw with Nottinghamshire last week, which proved to be the last appearance of his spell.

He had been set to play for the county last year but his return was put back to 2021 because of coronavirus.

"Peter is a model professional so it's obviously disappointing that we're losing a player of his calibre," added Essex head coach Anthony McGrath.