Adam Milne holds the Kent record for bowling figures in a T20 fixture after taking five wickets for 11 runs against Somerset in 2017

New Zealand fast bowler Adam Milne is to replace Mohammad Amir as Kent's overseas signing for the T20 Blast.

Pakistan bowler Amir is unable to play in the competition, which begins later this month, due to the rescheduling of the Pakistan Super League and Covid-19 travel restrictions.

It will be 29-year-old Milne's fourth spell at Kent - for whom he has taken 38 wickets in 28 T20 Blast matches.

He will be available for the game at home to Somerset on Monday, 28 June.

"He is a world class T20 bowler who has made a significant difference to our side every time he has played for the Spitfires," Kent director of cricket Paul Downton told the club website. external-link

Kent have also confirmed Afghanistan leg-spinner Qais Ahmad, another of their overseas contingent, will be available for the visit of Gloucestershire on Sunday, 13 June.

He is currently quarantining in another country ahead of flying in to the UK.