Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Dom Bess (left) played two Tests in 2018 before not playing until January 2020

England v New Zealand, Second Test Venue: Edgbaston Dates: 10-14 June Coverage: Daily highlights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer at 19:00 BST. Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio 4 LW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary and in-play video highlights on the BBC Sport website and app.

England have recalled off-spinner Dom Bess for the second Test against New Zealand at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Bess has been added as cover after Ollie Robinson was suspended for historical sexist and racist tweets.

He has taken 14 wickets for Yorkshire this season, at an average of 41.64.

The 23-year-old, who was dropped for the second and third Test in India over the winter, said in April he had spoken to captain Joe Root about how he was managed.

The former Somerset bowler, who has taken 36 wickets in 14 Tests, is the only change to England's extended 16-man squad as they look to win the series after a draw in the opening Test at Lord's.

Meanwhile, England have been fined 40% of their match fee for a slow over-rate in the first Test.

England squad for second Test: Joe Root (Yorkshire), James Anderson (Lancashire), Dom Bess (Yorkshire), Sam Billings (Kent), James Bracey (Gloucestershire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Rory Burns (Surrey), Zak Crawley (Kent), Haseeb Hameed (Nottinghamshire), Dan Lawrence (Essex), Jack Leach (Somerset), Craig Overton (Somerset), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Dom Sibley (Warwickshire), Olly Stone (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).