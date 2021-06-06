Lorcan Tucker was impressive in Ireland's win over the Netherlands on Friday

Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie has praised bowler Craig Young before Monday's one-day international series decider against the Netherlands.

Young took an impressive 4-18 in Ireland's eight-wicket win to level the three-match series on Friday.

"Having been in and around the squad for so long, Craig has gained really good experience," Balbirnie said.

"Now having stepped up and filled that senior bowler role, I believe he has come into his own.

"You can just see from his performances that he is confident in his skills and is backing them throughout, which is great to see."

There are another 10 World Cup Super League points available on Monday and a win would put Ireland on 30 points with 15 matches to play.

It could be that up to 100 points from the 24 games played are required for World Cup qualification and Balbirnie is determined his side will finish this series strongly.

"Friday's match was a far more accomplished performance - we applied ourselves better to the task and knocked off the runs with better composure than in the first game," he continued.

"We gave the squad a day off on Saturday, but we are all back in the nets training today looking to do all we can to make sure that we're ready for the last match of the series. Everyone is fit and available, and keen to get out there and finish on a high."

Balbirnie also spoke about the importance of having a settled wicket-keeper in Lorcan Tucker.

"Lorcan has come on leaps and bounds over the last 12 months with the gloves, but he will be first to say he's not the finished article and there's always room for improvement," added.

"We all know how dangerous he can be with the bat, so it's great to watch his development first hand as he has grown into the role as our first-choice keeper."