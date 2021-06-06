Last updated on .From the section Counties

Kent put pressure on but their onslaught on Northants fizzled out after tea

LV= County Championship Group Three, Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, Canterbury (day four) Northamptonshire 392 & 184-8: Rossington 59*; Gilchrist 3-57 Kent: 330-5 dec: Robinson 120, Cox 90, Denly 63 Kent (14 pts) draw with Northamptonshire (13 pts) Match scorecard

Adam Rossington's unbeaten 59 helped Northamptonshire overcome a minor wobble to secure a draw with Kent.

Kent declared on their overnight total of 330-5 in an attempt to force a result, meaning the visitors started their second innings 62 runs ahead.

Darren Stevens took two early scalps and Northants were 73-5 just after lunch as the hosts applied pressure.

But skipper Rossington played a patient knock and the captains agreed to curtail the match before 17:00 BST.

Fourteen points for Kent sees them move off the bottom of Group Three while Northants take home 13 and are third, 12 points behind second-placed Yorkshire who beat Sussex.

Nathan Gilchrist finished with figures of 3-57 for Kent, whose surprise declaration seemed to catch their opponents off guard, but they could not take wickets at regular intervals to give them real hope of having time to chase down a total.

It means they still await a first County Championship victory of the season.