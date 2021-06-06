Last updated on .From the section Counties

Tom Westley's 71 was the highest score in the match

LV= County Championship Group One, Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford (day four): Nottinghamshire 293: Clarke 67, Mullaney 55, James 54; Harmer 4-71; 44-2 Slater 19* Essex 210: Westley 71; Hutton 5-65 Essex (11 pts) drew with Notts (13 pts) Match scorecard

Essex and Nottinghamshire played out an inevitable draw in the County Championship as rain brought an early end to proceedings at Chelmsford.

Following Friday's washout, day four began with just one completed innings.

Essex started on 180-7 but were bowled out for 210, with Brett Hutton ending with 5-65 - figures which included his 200th first-class wicket.

Ben Slater reached 19 before bad light and then rain ended play, and the match was abandoned at 15:00 BST.

Nottinghamshire needed just 10 overs to wrap up the Essex first innings, with both sides picking up a bonus point.

Hutton took two of the three wickets needed, trapping Shane Snater leg before and taking out Sam Cook's off-stump to complete his five-wicket haul, the 10th of his career.

Ben Compton and Ben Duckett fell in the 27-over reply with Nottinghamshire 44-2 and leading by 127 when bad light intervened.

The result leaves Essex second in Group One, three points ahead of Nottinghamshire, who have played a game less.