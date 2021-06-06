Last updated on .From the section Counties

George Bartlett reached his century with a six

LV= County Championship Group Two, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day four): Somerset 360 & 409-7dec: Bartlett 100, Abell 98, Davies 82; Organ 3-115 Hampshire 311 & 88-2: Alsop 23*; Gregory 2-18 Somerset (15 pts) drew with Hampshire (14 pts) Match scorecard

Somerset increased their lead at the top of Group Two to 10 points as their County Championship game with Hampshire petered out into a predictable draw.

Hampshire were set an improbable victory target of 459 from a minimum of 75 overs and were 88-2 when rain meant play was halted early at Taunton.

Earlier, George Bartlett (100) and Tom Banton (51no) saw Somerset go from an overnight 323-6 to 409-7 declared.

But Tom Alsop (23no) and Sam Northeast (19no) avoided any late drama.

The hosts were clearly content with a 15-point haul, which sees them move 10 points above Gloucestershire at the top of the group, so chose to bat Hampshire out of the game by playing on for another 75 minutes .

Bartlett and Banton began slowly, scoring only 14 runs in 30 minutes before upping the pace.

Banton reached a 54-ball half-century with a six over mid-wicket off Ian Holland and Bartlett, who resumed on 74, made his ton off 160 deliveries.

But Somerset declared when he was out without adding further runs.

Lewis Gregory removed both Holland and Cameron Steel in the visitors' second innings.

But rain and a lack of time ensured there was no realistic chance of Somerset forcing a win, with play abandoned at 17:05 BST with just 19.4 overs scheduled to play.