Callum Parkinson has taken 26 County Championship wickets this season

LV= County Championship Group Two, Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester (day three): Leicestershire 451: Harris 148, Ackermann 57, Hill 56 Gloucestershire 158 & 200 (f/o): Cockbain 59, Tattersall 51; Parkinson 5-63 Leicestershire (23 pts) beat Gloucestershire (2 pts) by an innings and 93 runs. Match scorecard

Spinner Callum Parkinson claimed career-best match figures of 10-108 as Leicestershire wrapped up an innings and 93 run victory over Group Two leaders Gloucestershire on day three.

Gloucestershire resumed on 5-1 in their second innings, following on, and were all out for 200 shortly before tea.

Ian Cockbain (59) and Jonny Tattersall (51) helped them recover from 31-5 but Parkinson (5-63) dismissed both.

The win keeps the Foxes' hopes of a top-two finish and title chance alive.

They stay fifth in the table, but are now 16 points behind Gloucestershire with two group matches to play.

The top two in each group go through to the next stage later in the summer, when one of those six teams will be crowned county champions.