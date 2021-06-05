England v New Zealand: Rory Burns makes hundred but tourists on top

By Stephan ShemiltBBC Sport at Lord's

From the section Cricketcomments139

First LV= Insurance Test (day four of five)
New Zealand 378 (Conway 200, Robinson 4-75) & 62-2 (Robinson 2-8)
England 275 (Burns 132, Southee 6-43)
New Zealand lead by 165 runs
England face the prospect of batting to save the first Test against New Zealand despite Rory Burns' determined 132 on day four at Lord's.

Burns dragged England to 275 after they found themselves 140-6 when three wickets fell for no runs.

The left-hander should have been stumped on 77 and was dropped on 88, but kept England afloat by adding 63 with debutant Ollie Robinson, who made 42, and 52 with last man James Anderson.

New Zealand were still able to secure a first-innings advantage of 103, pace bowler Tim Southee superb in taking 6-43.

In the face of some threatening England bowling, the tourists reached 62-2 by the close - both wickets fell to Robinson - to extend their lead to 165.

With Friday lost to rain, a draw is the most likely result, but New Zealand could declare on Sunday and leave England about two sessions to survive on a pitch that is becoming increasingly uneven.

Miserable morning leaves England behind

Although Burns' effort was admirable and England's pace bowlers were impressive in a hot evening session, the hosts are behind in this game because of an awful batting showing in the first hour of the day.

Resuming on 111-2 with the contest delicately poised, England's loss of captain Joe Root to the very first ball of the morning seemed like a huge blow, a suspicion confirmed when Southee got to work on the middle order.

Without Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler, England's batting is inexperienced, but that is hardly an excuse for the loose shots and flimsy defence that brought about the downfalls of Ollie Pope, Dan Lawrence and James Bracey.

Amid the carnage, Burns was almost at a standstill, only opening his shoulders when joined by Anderson to first reach his century, then chip away at New Zealand's lead.

Still, even with the entertainment of the 10th-wicket partnership, England were left with a sizable deficit, upon which New Zealand slowly built.

England are not completely out of this Test, but it would take something remarkable for them to win it.

Defeat will only come via a collapse on the final day, although recent history tells us that is far from impossible.

Burns battles to make his point

Burns endured a difficult tour of India earlier this year. Not only was he dropped after two Tests, but was also "reminded of his responsibilities"external-link after a Twitter exchange with England women's spinner Alex Hartley.

The opener had made only 78 runs in his previous five matches, but has been in fine form for Surrey this season and extended that to make his third Test century, and first since November 2019.

Resuming on 59, he was required to show guts, patience and bravery. Wickets fell around him, he was twice hit on the helmet and runs were scarce - he added only 13 in the morning session.

When he was joined by Anderson, Burns was on 91, having scored 32 runs from 128 balls faced on Saturday. Immediately finding a sense of urgency, he took nine from the next five and celebrated in the direction of his wife Victoria and daughter Cora, who was born in January.

Emboldened, Burns unfurled some glorious strokes through the off side and even got down on one knee to sweep pace bowler Neil Wagner for six over mid-wicket.

Like fellow opener Devon Conway, who made 200 in New Zealand's first innings, Burns was last man out, edging behind to give Southee his sixth wicket.

Superb Southee leads New Zealand

Leading the New Zealand attack in the absence of the rested Trent Boult, Southee was magnificent, swinging the ball away from the right-handers and occasionally nipping it back up the slope.

After Kyle Jamieson had Root taken at first slip, Pope played some breezy shots, only to fall leg before to one that jagged in.

Lawrence played an awful drive at his second ball to be caught at third slip, while debutant Bracey was bowled between bat and pad.

Southee, however, was culpable in dropping Burns at second slip off Wagner. By that point, wicketkeeper BJ Watling had missed a straightforward stumping off Mitchell Santner.

Southee was recalled to break the partnerships between Burns and Robinson, then Burns and Anderson, after which New Zealand openers Conway and Tom Latham absorbed some fine England new-ball bowling.

Robinson's Test debut will be remembered for the revelation of historical racist and sexist tweets, but his fine on-field performance continued when he bowled Conway and had captain Kane Williamson lbw on review.

'My daughter might be a good omen' - reaction

England batsman Rory Burns on BBC Test Match Special: "My wife and daughter were here on Thursday and today. The daughter might be a good omen.

"Being left out of the last couple (of Tests) in India is not a nice thing. To come back and at the next opportunity to take that is really pleasing. I am really satisfied with the hundred.

"We bowled really well tonight and could have had a couple more wickets as well. The third innings is difficult to pace. It is on them to make the move. They are just edging it at the minute."

Former England captain Michael Vaughan: "I have loved today. It has had pretty much everything.

"We have seen outstanding batting from Rory Burns. He was willing to do the hard yards and was rewarded for that.

"We have seen outstanding bowling - Southee was high class - and we have seen some rubbish as well. You can always rely on England. They very rarely give you boring days.

"Robinson looks high class. It is early and he has had a tough week. As a bowling all-rounder, I would put that right up there with as good a debut I have seen."

Comments

Join the conversation

140 comments

  • Comment posted by McMurphy1, today at 19:31

    Can TMS stop mentioning what possible sanction will be held against Robinson until after the match has ended.

    As always with NZ in sport, good contest

    • Reply posted by Bats, today at 19:39

      Bats replied:
      Yeah let the racist crack on for a bit

  • Comment posted by Robert, today at 19:20

    Totally appalling. A full extra hour of play and we still do not see 90 overs. 88.1 overs in 7 hours.

    • Reply posted by PelhamBarton, today at 19:41

      PelhamBarton replied:
      And this highlights yet another problem with using runs as penalties. Each side would have conceded them, and the effect would have come close to cancelling out.

  • Comment posted by Scudley, today at 19:16

    Good to see Robinson having a good game still, despite the media ambush he walked into on day one. Nice century from Burns today. Bit wobbly at times but fought hard to get there. Could be an interesting last day if a few wickets fall quickly in the morning.

    • Reply posted by -_-, today at 19:32

      -_- replied:
      Why feel sorry for Robinson? He is in a privileged position and has been found out for inappropriate comments.

      I'm not saying he should be sacked but he still needs to be held accountable and rightly has had to explain his actions.

  • Comment posted by michael, today at 19:29

    Burns played very well but for me Robinson as been outstanding 6wkts in the game so far and a 40odd ! No way he should get dropped by the PC brigade

    • Reply posted by phoneme52, today at 19:40

      phoneme52 replied:
      So it’s ok to be racist and sexist? It nothing to do with PC. It’s about human decency. He made the tweets therefore he pays.... but the ECB will come up with a fudge for the sake of their poor team....

  • Comment posted by LeatherOnWillow, today at 19:25

    Well played Rory Burns, he kept fighting on when wickets were tumbling at the other end. NZ still very much on top. I wouldn't put it past England's brittle batting order to collapse in two sessions tomorrow. Good to see debutant Robinson doing well with bat and ball.

  • Comment posted by Andrew Matthews , today at 19:43

    Well done Robinson. Best answer he could give to journalists digging up 10 year old stuff. Top marks to Burns, gutsy and patient. A real Boycott innings. Let's hope Robinson is now left alone.

    • Reply posted by Mzungu, today at 19:47

      Mzungu replied:
      Let's hope Robinson is left out. If you have racist and sexist views in your late teens, then you still have them 10 years later.

  • Comment posted by FootieNeutral, today at 19:26

    Jofra Archer replacement seems to be faring well. Welcome Ollie Robinson. Keep up the good work.

    • Reply posted by arfurpops, today at 19:54

      arfurpops replied:
      go ollie well bowled

  • Comment posted by Paul Gilbert, today at 19:39

    Let he who is without sin cast the first stone. And that applies to all the media hacks!

  • Comment posted by Dreadlock Holiday, today at 19:20

    What a debut Ollie Robinson. Let’s drop him for being a teenager at one point.

    Pleased for Burns. Really want him to kick off from these. Think him and Hameed could be the opening pair we’ve been searching for.

    • Reply posted by duncan brownley, today at 19:27

      duncan brownley replied:
      He got that Hundred you asked for too.

  • Comment posted by Duncanb23, today at 19:35

    Time for a break for Dan Lawrence, I think. Alarm bells started ringing for me as soon as he had a successful debut and 1,000 'a star is born' stories were written – inevitably the kiss of death for any English cricketer.

  • Comment posted by Kat, today at 19:44

    Four top order batsmen make ducks on a good pitch, in good conditions; two playing horrible shots. Without the loss of a day's play, you struggle to avoid defeat to one of the best test teams in the world.

  • Comment posted by Bobby Smith, today at 19:35

    New Zealand cricketers always come across as a bunch of decent chaps. You could imagine having a cider with any of them down the pub. As I have said before: they are like a whole team of Chris Woakes.

  • Comment posted by J Felix-Languar, today at 19:19

    Dan Lawrence I have been singing your praises for a while. Don’t embarrass me with shots like that again. Crawley please also pay attention.

  • Comment posted by LD Rob, today at 19:53

    Joe Root why are you wearing Princess Margret's sun glasses from 1974?

    Answers on a post card please....

    • Reply posted by duncan brownley, today at 20:02

      duncan brownley replied:
      Easy ... Been on the Gin n Tonics.

  • Comment posted by stan24, today at 19:38

    If the England set up are hell bent on playing a weakened side time after time to protect Those that play all variations then when stadiums are allowed to at full capacity nobody turns up they only have themselves to blame. Play your best side get some momentum into ashes year

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 19:30

    Robinson has bowled well and contributed with the bat. Should he be dropped for poor comments made as an 18 year old?

    • Reply posted by cut away cut away 44, today at 19:33

      cut away cut away 44 replied:
      No but if he makes similar comments now than yes.

  • Comment posted by cut away cut away 44, today at 19:28

    Rory Burns and Ollie Robinson have shown us what they are capable of and Burns has shut out the doubters of him and Robinson is a great find it seems but we need to improve for down under.

  • Comment posted by gwirionedd a chyfiawnder, today at 19:57

    Whatever opinion you have - Ollie Robinson will not play for England again.....
    Woke-ism is now far too powerfull

    • Reply posted by TODS, today at 20:05

      TODS replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by MarktheHorn, today at 19:22

    Robinson is making a good impression on the field at least !

    Well done Rory Burns on holding the innings together .

    Will there be time for a result?

    • Reply posted by Duncanb23, today at 19:39

      Duncanb23 replied:
      A lead of 250 would be more than enough to win at a canter, judging by the first innings

  • Comment posted by dawn, today at 19:46

    Two men have scored half the runs so far ..... doesn't say much for the rest of them.

    • Reply posted by DaveH, today at 19:51

      DaveH replied:
      Says quite a lot about the two bowling attacks though

