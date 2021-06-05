Last updated on .From the section Counties

Ollie Robinson's three career first-class centuries for Kent have been against Warwickshire, Yorkshire and now Northants

LV= County Championship Group Three, Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, Canterbury (day three) Northamptonshire 392: Gay 101, Procter 81; Stevens 5-73, Quinn 4-86 Kent: 330-5: Robinson 120, Cox 90, Denly 63 Kent (6 pts) trail Northamptonshire (5 pts) by 62 runs Match scorecard

Kent's Ollie Robinson hit the third century of his career to help Kent move to within 62 of Northants' first-innings total of 392 at Canterbury.

After the complete loss of day two on Friday, Northants lost their last five wickets for just 30 after resuming on 362-5, as Darren Stevens (5-73) claimed the 31st 'five-for' of his career.

But Kent went quickly about their reply, scoring at almost five an over.

Robinson (120), Jordan Cox (90) and Joe Denly (63) helped them close on 330-5.

They have so far taken just 69 overs and are in a good position to claim two more batting bonus points on the final day.

But it is still a game that looks destined to be a draw, unless Kent can top at least 500 - and then bowl out Northants cheaply.

Robinson's efforts came in the same week that his namesake, the Sussex all-rounder, made such a headline-making England debut.