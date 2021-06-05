County Championship: Ollie Robinson hits century for Kent against Northants
|LV= County Championship Group Three, Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, Canterbury (day three)
|Northamptonshire 392: Gay 101, Procter 81; Stevens 5-73, Quinn 4-86
|Kent: 330-5: Robinson 120, Cox 90, Denly 63
|Kent (6 pts) trail Northamptonshire (5 pts) by 62 runs
Kent's Ollie Robinson hit the third century of his career to help Kent move to within 62 of Northants' first-innings total of 392 at Canterbury.
After the complete loss of day two on Friday, Northants lost their last five wickets for just 30 after resuming on 362-5, as Darren Stevens (5-73) claimed the 31st 'five-for' of his career.
But Kent went quickly about their reply, scoring at almost five an over.
Robinson (120), Jordan Cox (90) and Joe Denly (63) helped them close on 330-5.
They have so far taken just 69 overs and are in a good position to claim two more batting bonus points on the final day.
But it is still a game that looks destined to be a draw, unless Kent can top at least 500 - and then bowl out Northants cheaply.
Robinson's efforts came in the same week that his namesake, the Sussex all-rounder, made such a headline-making England debut.