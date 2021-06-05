Marnus Labuschagne's 63 for Glamorgan was the highest score by any player over the two innings

Marnus Labuschagne finished 63 not out as Glamorgan chased down 188 to beat Lancashire in their County Championship game at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

The home side started day three needing 51 to win and lost just one wicket on their way to victory.

They were set the highest score of the game to win against a team who were previously unbeaten this year.

But Labuschagne and Chris Cooke (17 not out) were largely untroubled as they patiently completed the chase.

Kiran Carlson was dismissed early by Luke Wood for 16 with 42 runs still required, top-edging the ball high in the air to be caught by opposing captain Dane Vilas.

But there were few alarms for Glamorgan after Carlson's wicket, with the chase completed just after an hour's play.

Lancashire's opening bowler Tom Bailey even resorted to bowling off-spin when the equation became less than 15 to win.

It was a welcome return to form for Labuschagne, who took his tally to 107 runs in the match, after totalling just 44 from his previous six innings.

Despite the loss, Lancashire remain top of Group Three in the County Championship, although Yorkshire could creep much closer to them if they win against Sussex.

Glamorgan will remain fourth at the end of this round of fixtures.

Glamorgan batsman Marnus Labuschagne told BBC Sport Wales:

"The guys did some hard work when the ball was harder and scoring was freer. This morning it was key not to lose back-to-back wickets so we just consolidated and built a partnership.

"It's always nice to be back in the runs and even more satisfying that I could help us win the game. That was very pleasing for me after a disappointing start on a few tougher wickets with the [bad] weather about, when batting has been tough."

Glamorgan coach Matthew Maynard added:

"The boys have been awesome in this game, a full team performance, I know the pitch had some criticism [from Lancashire batsman Alex Davies] but we showed that if you adapt to conditions, you can score runs quite easily. We didn't push too hard today but still scored at three an over.

"You want to play on good wickets and that's what we're trying to produce with an even balance between bat and ball. I don't think either side adapted to the conditions - it was a bit slower than many people thought and there was a little bit of uneven bounce on day one, but it wasn't anything untoward."

Lancashire coach Glen Chapple told BBC Radio Lancashire:

"It has been a difficult game, especially coming off a good win last week. I think the boys have put all the effort in again.

"We lost the toss, which meant for a difficult first session. I think that had a bearing on the game - the pitch was difficult to play on. It was difficult for the batsmen to get in on and ultimately we have come up short.

"I think from our perspective, we move on now. We've had a really good start to the year, Glamorgan are a good side, they have made two fantastic overseas signings, which has really strengthened them, and they are difficult side to play against.

"We know we could do things differently, but that's experience. We don't often play on difficult pitches like this at Old Trafford, so it is one of those challenges."