Last updated on .From the section Counties

Dawid Malan had only previously made one double century, his career-best 219 in his previous innings for Yorkshire against Derbyshire in the Bob Willis Trophy last August

LV= County Championship Group Three, Emerald Headingley, Leeds (day three) Sussex 313 & 38-0: Brown 127, Ibrahim 55; Thompson 3-53 Yorkshire 558: Malan 199, Ballance 77; Atkins 5-98 Sussex (4 pts) trail Yorkshire (7 pts) by 207 runs Match scorecard

Dawid Malan missed out on a double century but his 199 against Sussex at Emerald Headingley was still enough to ease Yorkshire into a strong position.

The Tykes ended day three 207 runs ahead, needing all 10 Sussex second-innings wickets to win.

But it was England T20 specialist who showed his red-ball class as Yorkshire were bowled out for 558 after tea.

Sussex openers Ali Orr, on 23, and Tom Haines, on 12, then saw out the final 23 overs of the day to close on 38-0.

Malan's last innings for Yorkshire was his career-best 219 in the Bob Willis Trophy last August.

He would have become Yorkshire's first player to post double hundreds in two consecutive first-class innings' had he reached 200 again.

But he was bowled by Irish off-spinner Jack Carson just one run short.