County Championship: Somerset close day three 372 runs ahead of Hampshire

Last updated on .From the section Counties

Tom Abell Steven Davies
Somerset pair Tom Abell and Steven Davies put on 139 for the second wicket
LV= County Championship Group Two, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day three):
Somerset 360 & 323-6: Abell 98, Davies 82, Bartlett 74*; Organ 3-115
Hampshire 311: McManus 91, Northeast 67; Davey 5-78
Somerset (7 pts) lead Hampshire (6 pts) by 372 runs
Match scorecard

Hampshire face a big target on the final day as Somerset's batsmen shone in their second innings at Taunton.

Somerset earned a first-innings lead of 49 after bowling out their opponents for 311 from their overnight 285-7, Lewis McManus failing to add to his 91.

Captain Tom Abell (98), Steven Davies (82) and George Bartlett (74 not out) all scored half-centuries as Somerset then reached 323-6 at stumps.

They lead by 372 with a declaration possible before play on Sunday.

Abell, Somerset's leading scorer this season, with 635 runs, was denied a ninth first-class century when he was bowled by Felix Organ (3-115).

But by the time he was out to leave the hosts 203-4, his second-wicket stand of 139 with wicketkeeper Davies had already given them a substantial lead.

Bartlett and Lewis Goldsworthy (36) added to that with a century partnership of their own, but Somerset will still need to bowl well on day four to stand a chance of a win that will give them a healthy lead at the top of Group Two.

Top Stories

Cricket on the BBC

Also in Sport