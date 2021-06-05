Last updated on .From the section Counties

Somerset pair Tom Abell and Steven Davies put on 139 for the second wicket

LV= County Championship Group Two, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day three): Somerset 360 & 323-6: Abell 98, Davies 82, Bartlett 74*; Organ 3-115 Hampshire 311: McManus 91, Northeast 67; Davey 5-78 Somerset (7 pts) lead Hampshire (6 pts) by 372 runs Match scorecard

Hampshire face a big target on the final day as Somerset's batsmen shone in their second innings at Taunton.

Somerset earned a first-innings lead of 49 after bowling out their opponents for 311 from their overnight 285-7, Lewis McManus failing to add to his 91.

Captain Tom Abell (98), Steven Davies (82) and George Bartlett (74 not out) all scored half-centuries as Somerset then reached 323-6 at stumps.

They lead by 372 with a declaration possible before play on Sunday.

Abell, Somerset's leading scorer this season, with 635 runs, was denied a ninth first-class century when he was bowled by Felix Organ (3-115).

But by the time he was out to leave the hosts 203-4, his second-wicket stand of 139 with wicketkeeper Davies had already given them a substantial lead.

Bartlett and Lewis Goldsworthy (36) added to that with a century partnership of their own, but Somerset will still need to bowl well on day four to stand a chance of a win that will give them a healthy lead at the top of Group Two.