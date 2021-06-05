Last updated on .From the section Counties

Worcestershire opener Jake Libby's third century of the summer takes him to 771 runs for the season - within 16 of the country's top scorer, Durham's David Bedingham

LV= County Championship Group One, New Road, Worcester (day three): Worcestershire 131& 336: Libby 126; Potts 4-66 Durham 381: Bedingham 121, Jones 78; Tongue 4-73 & 89-0: Bancroft 46*, Jones 34* Durham (23 pts) beat Worcestershire (3 pts) by 10 wickets Match scorecard

Durham claimed their third County Championship win in five games as they climbed to second place in Group One.

After eventually bowling out the Pears for 336, they were set 87 to win - and openers Cameron Bancroft and Michael Jones saw them to a 10-wicket win.

Durham's second win over Worcestershire in a month was delayed by an excellent 126 from Jake Libby, backed by Brett D'Oliveira (46) and Ed Barnard (34*).

But Durham had 21 overs left in the day to get the runs they needed on 89-0.

They could also have claimed an extra half hour to avoid the game going into a fourth day but, in the end, it was not needed.

Australian Test batsman Bancroft (46*) and Jones (34*) reached their target off the second ball of the 21st over.

Earlier, Worcestershire had done well to ensure that Durham batted again, having been 250 in arrears on first innings, before closing on Friday on 99-3.

But in-form Libby hit his third century of the summer, enjoying good support from D'Oliveira in a sixth-wicket stand of 106.

He was dropped by Durham wicketkeeper Ned Eckersley on 76, a routine chance, two-handed to his right, then caught off a no-ball on 95.

Eckersley eventually snared him with a stumping after he had charged down the wicket to leg-spinner Scott Borthwick.

But not before he had taken his run tally for the season to 771 - the second best in the country and the best by an Englishman, within 16 of Durham's South African run machine David Bedingham.

What next?

Durham will be overtaken in second on Sunday however the result of the Essex-Notts game works out.

But they are only nine points off leaders Warwickshire and still in with a chance of topping the group when the competition resumes after the month-long T20 Blast break.

Durham have two games left - away to Warwickshire at Edgbaston, starting on 4 July, followed by a home game with Notts.

The Pears' final group game is at home to Warwickshire, starting on 11 July.