County Championship: Oliver Hannon-Dalby helps Bears beat Derbyshire inside three days
Last updated on .From the section Counties
|LV= County Championship Group One, Incora County Ground, Derby (day three):
|Warwickshire 274 & 155: Hain 46; Cohen 5-43
|Derbyshire 121: Godleman 32; Miles 5-30, Norwell 4-24 & 117: Hannon-Dalby 4-24
|Warwickshire (21 pts) beat Derbyshire (3 pts) by 191 runs
|Match scorecard
Warwickshire went top of County Championship Group One as they disposed of Derbyshire midway through day three.
Resuming on their overnight 132-7, the visitors added only 23 more runs to be bowled out for 155 with South African Michael Cohen finishing with 5-43.
That set 309 to win, causing the Bears to fear they might have got it wrong on day two by not enforcing the follow-on.
But Oliver Hannon-Dalby took 4-24 as Derbyshire were bowled out cheaply again for 117 to lose by 191 runs.
After Hannon-Dalby got rid of both openers, Craig Miles nipped in to get Brooke Guest.
But after a 41-run post-lunch rally for the fourth wicket, Will Rhodes had Wayne Madsen caught and bowled for 29 before Hannon-Dalby removed Matt Critchley and Ben McDermott in successive overs.
Alex Hughes was beaten by a full, swinging delivery from Rhodes before the Bears turned to the left-arm spin of Danny Briggs for the first time in the match and he struck with his third ball.
Briggs had Cohen stumped by a brilliant piece of work from Michael Burgess, Anuj Dal edged Liam Norwell to third slip and Warwickshire's 21-point win was sealed when Ben Aitchison skied Briggs to mid-off.