Oliver Hannon-Dalby has now taken 24 County Championship wickets this season

LV= County Championship Group One, Incora County Ground, Derby (day three): Warwickshire 274 & 155: Hain 46; Cohen 5-43 Derbyshire 121: Godleman 32; Miles 5-30, Norwell 4-24 & 117: Hannon-Dalby 4-24 Warwickshire (21 pts) beat Derbyshire (3 pts) by 191 runs Match scorecard

Warwickshire went top of County Championship Group One as they disposed of Derbyshire midway through day three.

Resuming on their overnight 132-7, the visitors added only 23 more runs to be bowled out for 155 with South African Michael Cohen finishing with 5-43.

That set 309 to win, causing the Bears to fear they might have got it wrong on day two by not enforcing the follow-on.

But Oliver Hannon-Dalby took 4-24 as Derbyshire were bowled out cheaply again for 117 to lose by 191 runs.

After Hannon-Dalby got rid of both openers, Craig Miles nipped in to get Brooke Guest.

But after a 41-run post-lunch rally for the fourth wicket, Will Rhodes had Wayne Madsen caught and bowled for 29 before Hannon-Dalby removed Matt Critchley and Ben McDermott in successive overs.

Alex Hughes was beaten by a full, swinging delivery from Rhodes before the Bears turned to the left-arm spin of Danny Briggs for the first time in the match and he struck with his third ball.

Briggs had Cohen stumped by a brilliant piece of work from Michael Burgess, Anuj Dal edged Liam Norwell to third slip and Warwickshire's 21-point win was sealed when Ben Aitchison skied Briggs to mid-off.