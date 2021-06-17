Last updated on .From the section Cricket

The winners of the World Test Championship final will receive £1.1m in prize money and the losers £570,000

Men's World Test Championship final: India v New Zealand Venue: Hampshire Bowl Date: 18-22 June (reserve day on 23 June) Time: 10:30 BST Coverage: In-play highlights, Test Match Special commentary and text coverage on the BBC Sport website and app.

"It is exciting. It is a one-off and we know in cricket anything can happen."

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson knows better than most that almost anything can indeed happen on a cricket field.

Now the Black Caps, two years on from their agonising World Cup final defeat, meet all-powerful India as the two sides play for cricketing history.

Over the next five - possibly six - days in Southampton, one of the two nations will be crowned the first Test world champions.

"I have no doubt it will be widely followed and fans all around the world are excited to watch it unfold," Williamson added. "We are just fortunate to be involved in it."

Though doubters remain, the inaugural, Covid-19-hit edition of the World Test Championship has served up an intriguing, showpiece final featuring the two standout men's Test teams, each packed with world-class talent.

"This is not one-day cricket or a Twenty20 game that is finished in a few hours," India captain Virat Kohli said.

"This is a hard grind over a period of five days and something we take a lot of pride in.

"We understand the type of cricket we have played to get here in the final. We are just excited to get on the field and start this Test match."

India XI: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling, Will Young.

Fans and a sixth day at the inaugural showpiece

The final - switched from Lord's to Southampton because of the pandemic - is the culmination of two-and-a-half years of men's Test cricket, after the World Test Championship was introduced in 2019 to give greater context to the longest format.

India and New Zealand qualified courtesy of topping the nine-team points table, with Kohli's side first and the Black Caps second.

Around 3,200 spectators will be allowed into the Ageas Bowl each day and the ground will be close to a sell-out for the first four days.

Wednesday has been scheduled as a reserve day to allow for the making up of time lost during the match.

The sixth day will only be used to reclaim lost time, however.

If no result is possible across five full regular days, the £1.7m prize money pot and the Test mace, the trophy previously awarded to the top-ranked men's Test team, will be shared and the teams named joint winners.

Favourites? Who knows...

A case can be made for either New Zealand or India being favourites.

India are cricket's powerhouse. They topped the Test Championship table and will field a fearsome team of superstars including batters Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant.

Their bowling attack is boosted by the fit-again quick Mohammad Shami and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who line up alongside Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

But India's only defeat in their past eight series was against New Zealand, when Williamson's side won a home series 2-0 at the start of 2020.

Relative minnows in terms of finance and population, the Black Caps have won seven of their past eight Tests, drawing the other.

How the bowling compares India Test average Wickets Test average Wickets New Zealand Jasprit Bumrah 22.10 84 28.31 309 Tim Southee Mohammad Shami 27.58 180 27.85 287 Trent Boult Ishant Sharma 32.20 303 26.38 226 Neil Wagner Ravichandran Ashwin 24.69 409 15.15 39 Kyle Jamieson Ravindra Jadeja 24.32 220 46.27 37 Matt Henry 30.46 26 Ajaz Patel

They arrive at the final on the back of their recent series win over England - a contest which gave them ideal preparation to face India, whose last Test was in March.

Unlike India, New Zealand resisted the urge to name their side on Thursday.

Their toughest task will be deciding which of their bowlers - quicks Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner and Matt Henry and spinner Ajaz Patel - miss out.

How the batting compares India Test average Test average New Zealand Shubman Gill 34.36 41.84 Tom Latham Rohit Sharma 46.69 76.50 Devon Conway Cheteshwar Pujara 46.59 53.60 Kane Williamson Virat Kohli 52.37 45.76 Ross Taylor Ajinkya Rahane 41.28 43.40 Henry Nicholls Rishabh Pant 45.26 37.89 BJ Watling

Analysis

BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew:

This will be a historic match for Test cricket. It is good to give relevance to Test cricket.

There are still people who remain to be convinced about the Test Championship, including the International Cricket Council itself whose tournament it is. Let's see how it pans out.

I am not sure if the split prize money for a draw will work because you wonder if a team on the final day would go for broke or lock up and say "we'll take the money, thanks".

That said, both teams are worthy finalists and the match is evenly poised.

After what happened with the super over in the 2019 World Cup final there will be a lot of people who want New Zealand to win. The wet weather that is forecast will suit their seam bowlers and will even the match up.

