Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Fast bowler Josh Little starred again taking 4-39

Netherlands v Ireland ODI series: Second match of three Netherlands 157: M O'Dowd 36, S Edwards 23; J Little 4-39, C Young 4-18 Ireland 158-2 (43 overs): A Balbirnie 63*, P Stirling 52; L van Beek 1-34 Ireland won by 8 wickets Scorecard

Ireland levelled their three-game ODI series with the Netherlands thanks to a comfortable eight-wicket win in the second match in Utrecht.

Captain Andrew Balbirnie anchored his side's innings with an unbeaten 63 as they easily chased down the Netherlands' total of 157.

Craig Young and Josh Little starred with the ball taking four wickets each.

The win gives Ireland 10 World Super League points, as they chase automatic qualification for the 2023 World Cup.

It is just their second victory in the competition; a much-needed win that sets up a series decider at the same venue on Monday.

The top seven sides in the Super League will advance to the World Cup, however the eighth-placed team will also progress if hosts India, who qualify automatically, finish in the top eight.

Ireland's win sees them leapfrog the Netherlands and Zimbabwe into ninth, however they have played substantially more games than both those sides.

Young bowlers set platform for comfortable chase

Little and Young took four wickets each as the Irish bowling attack restricted their hosts to 157, ensuring they did not pick up a head of steam late in the innings as they did in Wednesday's dramatic opener.

Netherlands openers Stephan Myburgh and Max O'Dowd put on 44 runs in the first 13 overs before Little bowled Myburgh then removed Ben Cooper for a golden duck with the next ball.

Young and Little, both of whom have claimed seven wickets across the opening two matches of the series, found balls to break partnerships that threatened to tilt the game in the hosts' favour while spinner Andy McBrine was instrumental in stifling the Dutch run rate, finish with 1-28 from his 10 overs that included four maidens and the prize wicket of dangerman Bas de Leede.

Timm van der Gugten, whose late 49 proved decisive in the opening ODI, was unable to salvage his side's innings on this occasion as he edged Young's delivery into the gloves of Lorcan Tucker having scored just one run.

By contrast the Irish innings never looked like falling apart, even when William Porterfield was removed in the second over.

Balrbirnie and record ODI run scorer Paul Stirling (52) shared a stand of 82 before Stirling picked out Myburgh at mid-on, bringing Harry Tector to the crease to easily steer the ship home alongside his captain.