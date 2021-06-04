Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jack Carson began his career as a batsman at Waringstown Cricket Club in Northern Ireland

Sussex bowler Jack Carson has signed a new "multi-year" contract.

The off-spinner, 20, has taken 37 wickets in 11 first-class appearances since his senior debut last summer.

Northern Ireland-born Carson, who is eligible to play for England, was the club's leading wicket-taker in the 2020 Bob Willis Trophy.

He also took five in Sussex's County Championship match against Yorkshire in April, including England captain Joe Root, who was caught behind.

Carson, who initially played for Sussex's under-12 side, said: "It's been an amazing eight years so far being involved with the county and I am looking forward to the next few years as part of this exciting young squad."

Head coach Ian Salisbury added: "At his age, and after 11 games, Jack's record stands up against anybody's.

"We see him as a major part of the future at Sussex and someone to build an attack round."

Opening batsman Tom Haines signed an undisclosed-length deal on Thursday.