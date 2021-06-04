Last updated on .From the section Counties

Michael Neser's victims included Lancashire captain Dane Vilas

LV= County Championship Group Three, Sophia Gardens Cardiff (day two): Lancashire 173: Bailey 31, Neser 3-46 & 164: Davies 47; Neser 4-53 Glamorgan 150: Labuschagne 44; Bailey 3-40 &137-3: Lloyd 41, Labuschagne 32*; Parkinson 1-22 Glamorgan (3 pts) trail Lancashire (3 pts) by 51 runs with 7 wickets remaining Match scorecard

Glamorgan are 51 runs away from victory against Lancashire, with two days' play remaining.

Marnus Labuschagne's 32 not out steadied the chase as the home side lost three wickets in pursuit of 188.

Lancashire were bowled out for 164 in their second innings after an inspired spell from Michael Neser (4-53).

Earlier in the day Glamorgan failed to add to their overnight score of 150 as Michael Hogan was run out from the second ball of the morning.

After 19 wickets fell on day one, Lancashire's second innings collapse means that there have been seven occasions in the last three games at Cardiff where a team has been bowled out for less than 200.

The visitors, who are unbeaten so far this season ended up with a first innings lead of 23 - one which, in a low-scoring game, could have been crucial.

Opener Alex Davies (47) took on the role of aggressor before he was dismissed by Neser on the stroke of lunch with the score 88-3.

But after the break, the Australian seamer triggered a dramatic collapse with an excellent spell of fast bowling, with Lancashire falling to 124-8, losing five wickets for just 15 runs.

Neser also took a brilliant diving catch at third man to dismiss Liam Livingstone off Dan Douthwaite's bowling, while Labuschagne produced some magic from the covers to run out Luke Wood who was yet to face a ball.

Glamorgan would have to score the highest total of the match to win, and openers David Lloyd (41) and Joe Cooke (38) set them a good platform, adding 72 for the first wicket - the game's highest partnership so far.

It was a first-class career best for Cooke, who has struggled at the top of the order this season.

Billy Root was dismissed for another low score of three, but Labuschagne and Kiran Carlson (14 not out) steered Glamorgan to the close of another eventful day.