England may review the social media history of future players after the emergence of historical racist and sexist tweets by Ollie Robinson, says batting coach Graham Thorpe.

Posts from 2012 and 2013 emerged on Wednesday as seamer Robinson, 27, was making his Test debut against New Zealand at Lord's.

He later said he was "ashamed".

"It's clearly something that might need to be looked at so that a day like yesterday doesn't happen," said Thorpe.

Sussex's Robinson posted the tweets when he was aged 18 and 19.

He took two wickets on the opening day of the first Test, issuing an apology at the close of play by saying: "I want to make it clear that I'm not racist and I'm not sexist.

"I deeply regret my actions, and I am ashamed of making such remarks."

Thorpe, who played 100 Tests for England, said Robinson also apologised to the team.

"In our dressing room we had to support him," said Thorpe.

"It was a tough day for him yesterday. He had to say sorry to the dressing room and sorry to the world. From that perspective it was very hard for him, but he knows he's made a mistake."

Robinson returned on Thursday to take two more wickets - ending with 4-75 - and a catch.

Mark Wood claimed 3-81 as England bowled New Zealand out for 378 before closing on 111-2.

"For whatever he has done, it's still not easy to go back out and perform," said Thorpe.

"He showed good character and he had to be resilient. We were really pleased. His level of performance was exceptional."

The England and Wales Cricket Board is investigating Robinson's actions.

Despite the controversy that has overshadowed his debut, former England captain Michael Vaughan says Robinson has a future in international cricket.

"I don't think it's the last we will see of Ollie Robinson," Vaughan told BBC Test Match Special.

"Yes, he's made a big, big mistake. He's apologised in front of the team and read out a statement on television.

"He was under a huge amount of pressure. In terms of the way he reacted, under that spotlight, it shows that he's got a bit about him."