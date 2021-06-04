County Championship: Dawid Malan hits century in first game of season for Yorkshire
Last updated on .
|LV= County Championship Group Three, Emerald Headingley, Leeds (day two)
|Sussex 313: Brown 127, Ibrahim 55; Thompson 3-53
|Yorkshire 272-2: Malan 103*, Ballance 74*
|Yorkshire (4 pts) trail Sussex (3 pts) by 41 runs
|Match scorecard
Yorkshire's Dawid Malan scored an unbeaten century in his first County Championship innings of the season as Yorkshire took control against Sussex.
Malan (103*) shared in an unbroken stand of 177 with Gary Ballance (74*) to leave the hosts 272-2 at stumps on day two, just 41 runs behind.
Earlier, Sussex were all out for 313 with Ben Brown dismissed for 127 and 16-year-old Danial Ibrahim out for 55.
Ibrahim trapped Tom Kohler-Cadmore lbw before Malan and Ballance took charge.
Sussex resumed at Headingley on 267-5, with Brown on 126 and teenager Ibrahim unbeaten on 37.
But skipper Brown fell in the second over of the day, caught behind off Ben Coad (2-64) who also removed Ibrahim.
The Sussex tail offered little resistance as Ian Salisbury's side lost their last five wickets for 44 runs.
Adam Lyth (48) and Kohler-Cadmore (25) then put on 83 for the first wicket, at almost five an over, but when both fell in quick succession, Sussex had a foothold at 95-2.
However, Malan, who scored 219 against Derbyshire in his last first-class match in August, once again showed his class, reaching his century in the final over of the day.