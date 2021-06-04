Last updated on .From the section Counties

Dawid Malan hit 11 fours and a six in his unbeaten 103 off 156 balls.

LV= County Championship Group Three, Emerald Headingley, Leeds (day two) Sussex 313: Brown 127, Ibrahim 55; Thompson 3-53 Yorkshire 272-2: Malan 103*, Ballance 74* Yorkshire (4 pts) trail Sussex (3 pts) by 41 runs Match scorecard

Yorkshire's Dawid Malan scored an unbeaten century in his first County Championship innings of the season as Yorkshire took control against Sussex.

Malan (103*) shared in an unbroken stand of 177 with Gary Ballance (74*) to leave the hosts 272-2 at stumps on day two, just 41 runs behind.

Earlier, Sussex were all out for 313 with Ben Brown dismissed for 127 and 16-year-old Danial Ibrahim out for 55.

Ibrahim trapped Tom Kohler-Cadmore lbw before Malan and Ballance took charge.

Sussex resumed at Headingley on 267-5, with Brown on 126 and teenager Ibrahim unbeaten on 37.

But skipper Brown fell in the second over of the day, caught behind off Ben Coad (2-64) who also removed Ibrahim.

The Sussex tail offered little resistance as Ian Salisbury's side lost their last five wickets for 44 runs.

Adam Lyth (48) and Kohler-Cadmore (25) then put on 83 for the first wicket, at almost five an over, but when both fell in quick succession, Sussex had a foothold at 95-2.

However, Malan, who scored 219 against Derbyshire in his last first-class match in August, once again showed his class, reaching his century in the final over of the day.