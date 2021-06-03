England v New Zealand: Devon Conway makes 200 as hosts battle at Lord's

By Stephan ShemiltBBC Sport at Lord's

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments45

First LV= Insurance Test (day two of five)
New Zealand 378: Conway 200, Nicholls 61, Robinson 4-75
England 111-2: Burns 59*, Root 42*
England trail by 267 runs
Scorecard

England made strides towards a first-Test fightback on an entertaining second day against New Zealand at Lord's.

The home side recovered from 18-2 to close on 111-2, 267 behind New Zealand's 378 all out.

The tourists' total included 200 from Devon Conway, who became only the seventh man to make a double century on Test debut.

While Conway was unmoved, it was a fine effort by England to take wickets at the other end, at one stage claiming four for six runs.

They were inspired by the energy of Mark Wood, who produced a spell of 3-7 to earn the rewards his wicketless first day deserved.

Debutant Ollie Robinson, a day after apologising for historical racist and sexist tweets, picked up two more wickets to end with 4-75, while James Anderson took 2-83.

England were teetering when Dom Sibley was dismissed without scoring and Zak Crawley for two, only for Rory Burns to make 59 not out and Joe Root an unbeaten 42 in a third-wicket stand of 93.

Lord's promising superb contest

This Test - England's first home match in front of a crowd for almost two years - is showing signs of becoming a wonderful contest.

The second day was both intriguing and fluctuating, largely played in glorious sunshine in front of spectators that first appreciated England's resurgence with the ball, then enjoyed their growing momentum with the bat late in the evening.

England leaked runs in the morning before Wood seized the initiative with the support of the persistent Robinson.

Conway was able to eke 71 runs from the final two wickets, a roll New Zealand carried into the new-ball bowling before Burns and Root were able to build their partnership.

By the end, England had played themselves back into contention, albeit with New Zealand in the stronger position, especially when they are set to bowl last on a pitch that has suggested it will bounce unevenly later in the match.

Recent history is against England too. Not since 2011 have they conceded so many runs in the first innings of a home Test and gone on to win.

Conway cruises amid Wood burst

From 246-3 overnight, New Zealand tucked into the unusually ineffective Anderson and Stuart Broad, with left-hander Conway moving from his 136 not out with more crisp cover drives.

Wood was rapid on Wednesday, regularly in the mid-90s, yet an understandable drop in pace on Thursday was offset by a full length and clever use of the short ball.

Henry Nicholls was bounced out for 61 to end a stand of 174 with Conway, BJ Watling edged to second slip and Mitchell Santner pushed to mid-off.

Mark Wood's pace in his first six spells

Robinson, who took the catch to dismiss Nicholls, pinned Colin de Grandhomme leg before then had Kyle Jamieson brilliantly caught by a diving Crawley at deep square leg.

Conway, though, was unmoved, sharing a riotous last-wicket stand of 40 with Neil Wagner, whose stylish strokeplay included disdainfully lofting Broad over long-off for six.

Conway went to his double-century with a hook for six, only to be run out by Ollie Pope's throw from the deep when attempting a needless second run.

'What an innings!' Conway completes brilliant double century with a six

Burns and Root dig in

If New Zealand fell short of the huge total they once looked primed for, they set about making amends with the ball.

Jamieson produced a beauty that moved down the slope, with Sibley playing across the line in ugly fashion. When Sibley reviewed, the ball was shown to be clipping the off bail, condemning him to a sixth successive single-figure score in Tests.

Tim Southee swung the new ball and drew Crawley into a reckless drive which resulted in an edge to wicketkeeper Watling.

Batting looked fraught with danger, but England gradually got a grip through their own skill and determination, as well as a drop in New Zealand's potency.

Burns, recalled after scoring only 78 runs in his previous five Tests, scored with tucks off his pads and was happy to attack Wagner's bouncer barrage. This is the left-hander's first half-century in nine Test innings.

Root struggled with De Grandhomme's tricky medium pace, at one point taking a painful blow on the bottom hand, and it is to the captain's credit he was able to battle through a lack of fluency.

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

46 comments

  • Comment posted by me who knows you know, today at 19:08

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Gergio Sarcia, today at 19:08

    Bye bye Sibley.

    Aussies will have him on toast if he tours. Time for someone else to have a chance. Flat wicket, missed it by miles - a player at that level shouldn’t miss what was an outswinger from the hand.

  • Comment posted by Sack The Board, today at 19:07

    Shocking test pitch, you would never get one like that in India.

  • Comment posted by judgemental, today at 19:07

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Rugbyman, today at 19:05

    We must be the only country that produces fair test match wickets. Everywhere else exploits their opponents weaknesses. All we’ve got is the weather and if it swings or not.

    • Reply posted by GGS, today at 19:09

      GGS replied:
      Duke ball itself does more than Kookaburra or SG though. Roll on green top and it could potentially backfire with a fragile batting lineup

  • Comment posted by Jonny, today at 19:05

    My 12 year old son played cricket at school in PE for the first time ever. Nobody could hit the ball. No wonder we struggle so much at test level. Well played RB and JR today.

    • Reply posted by worcesterwolf, today at 19:07

      worcesterwolf replied:
      Even Sachin and Bradman would have struggled to play test cricket at 12🤔

  • Comment posted by Brass Eye, today at 19:01

    Relax folks, plenty of time for an England batting collapse yet.

    • Reply posted by Miketee, today at 19:04

      Miketee replied:
      tw..

  • Comment posted by MarktheHorn, today at 19:01

    Outstanding from Conway .

    Great bowling by Wood .

    Looks like we will have to rely on Root again.

  • Comment posted by Roy The Boy, today at 19:00

    The top order still have problems still there’s plent of time left for Root and Burns to dig in. Let’s hope they can stay together, and no silly shots. Our bowling wasn’t to bad the spin still is a problem, Root wasn’t easy for the batsmen to get runs off. He may need to ball more in there second innings

  • Comment posted by Rosecottage, today at 18:59

    Its absolutely pathetic two sub fielders running on with a change of gloves for Root with 10 minutes to go!!! Having taken an eternity to bowl 122.4 overs they try to put the game further behind the clock with this little stunt. Williamson should be banging down the door of the match referee. Oh wait he's the father of England's opening bowler. What a waste of time that would be.

  • Comment posted by worcesterwolf, today at 18:59

    Wonderful days cricket.
    Got to question broads inclusion now another wicketless innings.
    Well bowled Wood and Robinson.
    Imo we need a 1st innings lead of 100 as I think the pitch will become more uneven bounce wise

  • Comment posted by GGS, today at 18:59

    I feel Conway has all the quality to become the next Hayden (Also a late bloomer). Only fault I could find is that he needs to learn playing with tailenders. You just can't take a single off the first ball and expose a no 9 or 10 to face most of the over from Anderson.
    I don't know what England would do without Root. Bails team out most times and is more than a handy spinner.
    Big day tomorrow.

  • Comment posted by FFCForever, today at 18:57

    Hmmmm... this game will end in a draw.... can’t see this concrete road changing into anything else over five days.

    • Reply posted by worcesterwolf, today at 19:05

      worcesterwolf replied:
      Not so sure think may go up and down.
      Don't think it will spin much and you never know at Lords re swing

  • Comment posted by Tory retirement at 75, today at 18:55

    When did Broad last take a wicket in a Test innings?

    • Reply posted by duncan brownley, today at 18:59

      duncan brownley replied:
      Over 70 overs I think since last taking a Test wicket.

  • Comment posted by Mr Jones, today at 18:55

    A bit of a slow build... I hope something big happens tomorrow.

  • Comment posted by Dreadlock Holiday, today at 18:53

    Their day yesterday, ours today. Game on!

  • Comment posted by ken, today at 18:50

    79.4 overs and a half hours overtime...... D- would be my report mark!

  • Comment posted by Psychic Camel, today at 18:50

    Well done Conway. What a start to a test career. Well bowled Wood and Robinson today. Not sure what Crawley was thinking with that shot. Burns and Root have set a good foundation, looking forward to tomorrow and hope the weather doesn’t interfere.

  • Comment posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 18:49

    Great innings again from Conway, but a fantastic fightback by the bowlers and Rory Burns with a 50. Game is evenly poised and could be interesting going into the 4th or even 5th day!

  • Comment posted by LD Rob, today at 18:49

    Good day from England

    BUT

    They need to bat big this innings because batting 4th on an up & down pitch won't be easy.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC