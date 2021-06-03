Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Sean Abbott took 2-5 in the second innings and made 40 with the bat against Gloucestershire

Australia all-rounder Sean Abbott has been forced to end his time as a Surrey overseas player earlier than planned due to a hamstring injury.

Abbott, 29, who has made nine limited-overs appearances for his country, was injured during his Surrey debut against Gloucestershire last week.

He had originally been due to stay until the end of the T20 Blast group stage on 16 July.

Abbott will soon return to Australia to begin his rehabilitation.

South African Hashim Amla is Surrey's only other remaining overseas player with two permitted to play at any one time.

West Indies fast bowler Kemar Roach played for the county in five County Championship matches between his international commitments and may return later in the season after their home limited-overs series against Australia.