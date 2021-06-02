Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Batsman Tom Haines made his first-class debut for Sussex against Kent in 2016

Sussex have announced that opening batsman Tom Haines has signed a new "multi-year" deal with the club.

The 22-year-old from west Sussex has played 28 times since making his first-class debut for his home side aged 17.

Haines scored the fourth century of his professional career in his team's defeat by Northamptonshire last week.

His 622 runs from 13 County Championship innings ahead of Tuesday's match against Yorkshire make him this season's fourth-highest run scorer.

"There's a really exciting feel around the club and I'm extremely proud to extend my contract here," he told Sussex Cricket.

"Hopefully in the next few years we can grow stronger as a team and start challenging for silverware in all forms."

Sussex head coach Ian Salisbury added: "Tom fully deserves his new contract.

"Since the last game of last season at The Oval, he's scored three centuries and has shown that he understands what it takes in terms of training and preparation to be a successful opener in England."

The length of the deal has not been disclosed.