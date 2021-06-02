Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England fast bowler Ollie Robinson has apologised after historical tweets of a racist and sexist nature were revealed during his Test debut against New Zealand at Lord's.

The posts were made in 2012 and 2013, when Robinson, now 27, was aged 18 and 19.

"I am embarrassed by the racist and sexist tweets that I posted over eight years ago, which have today become public," said Robinson. "I am sorry, and I have certainly learned my lesson today."

Sussex's Robinson took 2-50 on the opening day of the first Test of the two-match series.

However, during the day the tweets were shared online.

Reading a prepared statement at the close of play, Robinson said: "I want to make it clear that I'm not racist and I'm not sexist.

"I deeply regret my actions, and I am ashamed of making such remarks."

England began the day by sharing a 'moment of unity' with New Zealand, the home players wearing T-shirts designed to show a collective stance against discrimination of all kinds.

"I would like to unreservedly apologise to anyone I have offended, my team-mates and the game as a whole in what has been a day of action and awareness in combatting discrimination from our sport," said Robinson.

"I don't want something that happened eight years ago to diminish the efforts of my team-mates and the ECB as they continue to build meaningful action with their comprehensive initiatives and efforts, which I fully endorse and support."

"I will continue to educate myself, look for advice and work with the support network that is available to me to learn more about getting better in this area."

Originally from Kent, Robinson joined Yorkshire in 2013 but found it hard to adjust to life away from home. He was sacked by Yorkshire in 2014.

On Wednesday he said: "I was thoughtless and irresponsible, and regardless of my state of mind at the time, my actions were inexcusable. Since that period, I have matured as a person and fully regret the tweets.

"Today should be about my efforts on the field and the pride of making my Test debut for England, but my thoughtless behaviour in the past has tarnished this."

Former England captain Michael Vaughan said it was "staggering" that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) did not know about the tweets before Robinson made his international debut.

"The players lined up this morning and the slogan was very clear - cricket is for everyone," Vaughan told BBC Test Match Special. "On day one of the campaign it is an awful look.

"Surely when you pick players or are employing people you check everything? I find it absolutely staggering that this hasn't been brought up before."

The ECB said it will begin a full investigation as part of the disciplinary process.

"I do not have the words to express how disappointed I am that an England men's player has chosen to write tweets of this nature, however long ago that might have been," said ECB chief executive Tom Harrison.

"Any person reading those words, particularly a woman or person of colour, would take away an image of cricket and cricketers that is completely unacceptable. We are better than this."