Emilio Gay's previous highest first-class score was 77 not out against Glamorgan in 2020

LV= County Championship Group Three, Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, Canterbury (day one) Northamptonshire 362-5: Gay 101, Procter 81, Vasconcelos 66 Kent: Yet to bat Kent 1 pt, Northamptonshire 4 pts Match scorecard

Northants opener Emilio Gay scored his maiden first-class century as they piled up 362-5 on day one against Kent.

The left-hander hit 101, including a six and 15 fours, and shared stands of 135 and 100 with Ricardo Vasconcelos (66) and Luke Procter.

Gay was caught behind off Jack Leaning, but Procter weighed in with 81 before he was lbw to Matt Quinn.

Darren Stevens then removed Rob Keogh and Adam Rossington in quick succession to avoid a rare wicketless day.

Northants slumped from 314-2 to 318-5 as Kent - one of only two sides yet to register a County Championship win this season - took the second new ball.

Tom Taylor and Saif Zaib prevented any further damage as Northants, who began the game third in Group Three, just two points behind Yorkshire, collected four batting points.

The morning was dominated by their opening pair as Gay reached 50 off 66 balls, four fewer than partner Vasconcelos, having made 5, 7 and 0 in his three previous Championship innings this summer.

Gay lofted Leaning for six as he pressed on towards his century, but the spinner gained a measure of revenge when he edged to the keeper soon after reaching three figures from 157 balls faced.