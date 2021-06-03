Last updated on .From the section Counties

Marcus Harris has scored three County Championship centuries for Leicestershire this summer

LV= County Championship Group Two, Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester (day one) Leicestershire 357-5: Harris 148, Ackermann 57, Hill 56; Phillips 2-73 Gloucestershire: Yet to bat Leicestershire 4 pts, Gloucestershire 1 pts Match scorecard

Australia batsman Marcus Harris continued his excellent County Championship form for Leicestershire as his century on day one put the Foxes on top against Gloucestershire.

Harris, who scored a match-winning 185 against Middlesex, was eventually out lbw for 148 to spinner Glenn Phillips.

Colin Ackermann (57) and Lewis Hill (56) supported the left-hander.

Group Two leaders Gloucestershire used seven bowlers and toiled for large parts as the Foxes closed on 357-5.

Overseas paceman Dan Worrall did give the visitors a late boost by bowling Hill before Harry Swindells and Ben Mike saw out the last few overs.

Harris and captain Ackermann had put on 243 in the last round of games as Leicestershire chased 378 to beat Middlesex and their stand of 160 this time around formed the backbone of the innings.

The pair had taken the hosts from 64-2 to 224-2 when Ackermann was bowled by Miles Hammond.

Harris' 236-ball innings, which included 21 fours, ended when New Zealand international Phillips (2-73) caught him on the back foot to leave Leicestershire 299-4.

But Gloucestershire could only capitalise with the wicket of Hill with Leicestershire now likely to make a big first-innings score.