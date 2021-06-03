Last updated on .From the section Counties

Brydon Carse took 4-25 runs as Durham bossed day one

LV= County Championship Group One, New Road, Worcester (day one) Worcestershire 131: D'Oliveira 39*; Carse 4-25, Potts 4-32 Durham 140-4: Lees 52; Tongue 3-22 Durham (3 pts) lead Worcestershire (0 pts) by nine runs Match scorecard

Durham's dazzling bowling spell saw Worcestershire skittled for a first-innings 131, as the visitors stamped their authority at New Road.

Only Brett D'Oliveira had an answer to the swinging ball with an unbeaten 39, as seven Pears batsmen were out for single-figure scores.

In reply, Worcestershire removed Cameron Bancroft early on but fellow opener Alex Lees went on to make 52.

The hosts snared three more wickets before Durham closed on 140-4.

It was the introduction of Brydon Carse (4-25) that seemed to spark Durham into life, as he and Matty Potts (4-32) in particular made life difficult for the Pears batsmen with pace and movement under grey skies.

Potts in particular shone in dismissing both Tom Fell and Gareth Roderick in the same over, while some sharp fielding from Lees and skipper Scott Borthwick brought about further scalps.

Starting their innings after tea, Australia international Bancroft edged the impressive Josh Tongue (3-22) to slip for 18.

Lees and Borthwick steadied the ship and had taken the north easterners past 100 but both went before close.

Tongue took the wicket of Borthwick, Ed Barnard clinging on at slip, and added nightwatchman Potts in the same over, caught behind by Ben Cox who had also snared Lees earlier.