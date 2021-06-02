Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Paul Stirling's 69 didn't prove enough for Ireland in Utrecht as the home side earned a dramatic one-run victory

Netherland v Ireland ODI series: First match of three Netherlands: 195: T van der Gugten 49, L van Beek 29; J Little 3-32, C Young 3-34 Ireland 194-9: P Stirling 69, S Singh 45; P Seelaar 3-27, Van Beek 2-44 Netherlands won by one run Scorecard

The Netherlands snatched a dramatic one-run victory over Ireland in the opening game of the three World Super League contests between the teams.

The Dutch posted 195 in Utrecht as Timm van der Gugten's late knock of 49 helped them recover from 53-5.

In reply, Ireland slipped to 11-3 before Paul Stirling led a rally.

But his departure for 69 put Ireland on 135-6 and Simi Singh's run out for 45 at the start of the last over was vital as the Irish chase fell just short.

Singh's exit left Ireland needing 10 off the final five balls but Josh Little and Barry McCarthy could only manage eight as the visitors suffered defeat by the narrowest of margins.

The sides meet again in Utrecht on Friday before Monday's game in the three-match series.