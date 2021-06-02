Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Alex Thomson made his first red-ball appearance for Warwickshire in 2018

Derbyshire have signed Warwickshire all-rounder Alex Thomson on loan until the end of the 2021 season.

The 27-year-old off-spinner has career-best figures of 6-138 in first-class cricket and 4-35 in T20 cricket.

Thomson is available in all formats, but will not face his parent club in this week's County Championship game.

"We've been keen to add a spin option, so to sign someone who can also extend our batting line-up is very pleasing," said head of cricket Dave Houghton.

"He's hungry to come to Derbyshire and impress. He's at an age where he wants to be playing first-team games every week, and he will have the opportunity to compete for a place here across the formats."