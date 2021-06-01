Left-arm pace bowler Josh Little has won 25 caps in white-ball cricket for Ireland

Josh Little says Ireland are determined to bounce back from the series defeat by Afghanistan by winning all three games against the Netherlands.

This World Cup Super League matches in Utrecht, starting on Wednesday, will see the Irish return to action after the 3-0 loss to the Afghans in January.

"As disappointing as the Afghan series was, I think it's injected a big hunger to take three wins," said Little.

"We have the talent and experience to do that."

"I think everyone's excited to get back out playing international cricket against a very talented Dutch side."

Leinster Lightning paceman Little, who made his Ireland debut in 2016, has dismissed England captain Eoin Morgan three times in as many games.

Barnes impact

Little feels his game has progressed under national bowling lead Stuart Barnes after the former Somerset coach joined the Ireland set-up last summer.

"I've absolutely loved working with Barnsey. I met him for the first time in Southampton and he's been great for me and all the bowlers ever since - he pushes all of us hard," added the 21-year-old Dubliner.

"Not only from a bowling point of view, but also from a fitness and nutrition point of view too. His experience around the world is definitely a huge asset for us bowlers to have available to us.

"Of late, he has me working on my death bowling skills - it's a key area I'm always looking to improve on and one I've always wanted to be the best at."

Ireland have won just one of their opening six qualifying matches for the 2023 competition in India and victory in the 2, 4 and 7 June matches will be a major boost as they chase a top-eight finish in the league to secure automatic qualification.

Andrew Balbirne will lead out an Ireland side which is set to include all-rounder George Dockrell, who has been in scintillating form with the bat for Leinster Lightning in the Inter-Provincial Series.

Ireland will hope to see runs flowing from George Dockrell and Andrew Balbirnie in Utretch

"You want to pick up points wherever you can but you don't want to get carried away with points, you want to put in good performances," said the Irish skipper.

"The guys are just excited to be back playing for Ireland. We've had a bit of a drought but it's an exciting summer with nine ODIs. I'm excited to see what this team can do once we play a run of fixtures. We've got a fairly inexperienced side but a talented and an enthusiastic one."

"I think George will slot in at five - he's been really good in the interpros he has played so far. He's been the best batsman in the competition. He had a setback at the start of the year, not getting a contract, and was told to go away and work on his batting. He has done exactly that.

"We hope he can bring that form into the one-dayers and he obviously offers us a bit with the ball as well, gives us a few overs. We see him as a batsman who bowls now. I'm really interested to see how he goes in ODI cricket as a front-line batter."