Sussex bowler Ollie Robinson (centre) could make his England debut at Lord's

England v New Zealand: First LV= Insurance Test Venue: Lord's Date: 2-6 June Time: 11:00 BST Coverage: Test Match Special commentary, in-play video highlights and text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

Former England captain Michael Vaughan says England need to pick their best team for the first Test against New Zealand at Lord's on Wednesday and "get back on the winning trail".

England lost their last three Tests in India over the winter, having won nine and drawn two of their previous 13.

The two-Test series against the Kiwis precedes five Tests against India, before December's Ashes in Australia.

"Don't worry about six months' time, just try to win now," Vaughan said.

"[England boss] Chris Silverwood just has to make the right call, and pick a team that can win.

"It was like a different game out in India, but when you are only seven Tests away from an Ashes you just have to get back to winning ways."

England are without star all-rounder Ben Stokes who is recovering from a broken finger, and seamer Jofra Archer who has had elbow surgery.

The quintet of Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran and Moeen Ali are also absent after being given an extended period of rest after playing in the abandoned Indian Premier League.

An injury to wicketkeeper Ben Foakes means the uncapped Gloucestershire wicketkeeper-batsman James Bracey is set to make his debut at seven, while Ollie Robinson - who is also yet to play for England - and Craig Overton, who has only played four Tests, could play at Lord's.

Vaughan, who was England Test captain between 2003 and 2008, says Silverwood, who has recently taken on the responsibility of head selector, has to pick his strongest, most experienced team.

"I would personally go for [James] Anderson, [Stuart] Broad and [Mark] Wood this week, and Jack Leach - those are four bowlers I believe I can trust in all conditions," Vaughan said on the Tuffers and Vaughan podcast.

"They are a formation that can bowl on day one through to five.

"I would go for the best four bowlers, particularly when you don't have Ben Stokes and you can't get the balance right.

"I've been very vocal in the last two years about not playing Anderson and Broad together and making sure that you are building.

"But I am at the stage now, with seven Tests to go, where the building should have been done and it is now about getting a team to play and win so they get down to Australia with that winning mentality.

"If that means they [the leading players] play a few more Tests this summer then so be it, this England team has to start winning games to get their confidence up."