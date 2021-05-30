Last updated on .From the section Counties

Marcus Harris and Colin Ackermann batted superbly on the final day for Leicestershire

LV= County Championship Group Two, Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester (day four): Middlesex 295 & 218: Eskinazi 46; Wright 6-48 Leicestershire 136 & 378-5: Harris 185, Ackermann 126* Leicestershire (19 pts) beat Middlesex (5 pts) by five wickets Scorecard

Australia's Marcus Harris scored a brilliant 185 as Leicestershire chased 378 to beat Middlesex by five wickets on the final day.

The 28-year-old struck 21 fours during his remarkable 311-ball knock, sharing 243 with Colin Ackermann (126 not out) for the third wicket.

Leicestershire began day four on 75-1, needing 303 more to win, and lost opener Sam Evans early on for 26.

Although Harris fell 52 short of their target, Ackermann guided them to 378-5.

Victory for Leicestershire - sealed by Ackermann with fewer than five overs remaining on the final evening - was their first of the summer and sees them leapfrog Middlesex at the bottom of Group Two.

Ackermann reached the 18th century of his first-class career just three deliveries after Harris fell, caught behind off Thilan Walallawita.

The hosts then lost Lewis Hill and Harry Swindells cheaply with victory in sight, but Ben Mike joined Ackermann at the crease and the pair completed the chase relatively comfortably.