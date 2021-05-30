Last updated on .From the section Counties

Danny Briggs bowled 11 consecutive maidens after tea to bowl Warwickshire to victory

LV= County Championship Group One, Edgbaston, Birmingham (day three): Warwickshire 341 & 264: Burgess 80, Rhodes 63, Briggs 50; Fletcher 4-38 Nottinghamshire 297 & 138: Slater 27; Briggs 4-36 Warwickshire (22 pts) beat Nottinghamshire (5 pts) by 170 runs Scorecard

Warwickshire closed the gap on the top two sides in Group One with a 170-run win over Nottinghamshire.

Spinner Danny Briggs (4-36) was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts as Nottinghamshire were bowled out for 138 having been set 309 to win in 74 overs.

That was set up after the Bears added 63 runs to their overnight 201-6 to finish on 264 in their second innings.

Briggs made a half-century before going on to claim crucial wickets in a victory that moves them up to third.

