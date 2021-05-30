Last updated on .From the section Counties

Rob Keogh has made two centuries and two half-centuries this season in the County Championship

LV= County Championship Group Three, 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day four): Sussex 175 & 298: Haines 103, Brown 95; Kerrigan 5-70 Northamptonshire 256 & 218-3: Keogh 60* Procter 51, Zaib 47*; Atkins 2-39 Northamptonshire (21 pts) beat Sussex (3 pts) by seven wickets Scorecard

Northamptonshire completed a seven-wicket win against Sussex to close the gap on the top two in Group Three.

Needing only another 87 runs to win, the visitors reached their target of 218 in just over an hour for the loss of just Luke Procter for 51.

Rob Keogh (60 not out) and Saif Zaib (47 not out) made an unbroken partnership of 77 for the fourth wicket to guide them to victory.

The win lifted Northants to third, just a point behind second-placed Yorkshire.

They have three more games to play in the first phase of the new County Championship format and will face Kent away from Thursday before hosting Yorkshire and travelling to Glamorgan in their last two fixtures in July.

A top-two finish would qualify them for the top group in September's second phase.

Sussex stay fifth in Group Three, having won just one of their seven matches so far.