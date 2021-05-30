Last updated on .From the section Counties

Amar Virdi took seven wickets in the match for Surrey

LV= County Championship Group Two, Kia Oval, London (day four): Surrey 473: Amla 173, Clarke 65, Patel 62, Overton 50; Higgins 4-69 Gloucestershire 158: Hammond 77; Moriarty 6-60 & 268: Tattersall 86*, Hammond 45, Virdi 4-96 Surrey (22 pts) beat Gloucestershire (2 pts) by an innings and 47 runs Scorecard

Surrey ended Gloucestershire's unbeaten start to the summer with an innings-and-47-run victory at The Kia Oval.

The visitors resumed day four on 124-5 in their second innings, still 191 runs behind after being asked to follow on.

Daniel Moriarty removed key man Miles Hammond (45) early, before Tom Smith fell for one in the next over.

Jonny Tattersall offered some resistance with 86 not out but Amar Virdi took 4-96 to help complete Surrey's second win of the season.

Tattersall, on loan from Yorkshire, put on 56 for the last wicket with Dan Worrall (24) but was left stranded 14 short of his second first-class century when Worrall was bowled by Moriarty.

The win keeps them in contention for a top-two place in Group Two, behind leaders Gloucestershire and second-placed Somerset.

The platform for Surrey's victory was laid by Hashim Amla's brilliant 173 on days one and two, while Moriarty then ran through the Gloucestershire order with career-best figures of 6-60 on day three.