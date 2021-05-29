Last updated on .From the section Counties

Tom Haines' second century of the season appears to be in a losing cause for Sussex

LV= County Championship Group Three, 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day three): Sussex 175 & 298: Haines 103, Brown 95; Kerrigan 5-70 Northants 256 & 131-2: Procter 47* Northants (5 pts) need 87 more runs to beat Sussex (3 pts) Scorecard

Northamptonshire need another 87 runs with eight wickets in hand to beat Sussex on the final day at Hove.

Facing a target of 218, an unbroken stand of 74 between Luke Procter (47 not out) and Rob Keogh (24 not out) took Northants to 131-2 at stumps.

Earlier, Sussex had moved from an overnight 142-4 to 298 all out in their second innings thanks to Tom Haines' 103 and Ben Brown's 95.

Spinner Simon Kerrigan starred with the ball for Northants, claiming 5-70.

Sussex were on course for setting Northants an even bigger total to chase when opener Haines and captain Brown had taken them to 209-4 in the morning session.

But once Kerrigan dismissed Haines soon after reaching his fourth first-class century, wickets fell regularly and wicketkeeper Brown was the last man to go to give Kerrigan his five-for.

Haines was in the action once again when he ran out Ricardo Vasconcelos for 38 to leave Northants wobbling slightly on 57-2 before Procter and Keogh steadied the chase.