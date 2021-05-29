Matt Critchley's 81 not out for Derbyshire took him past 600 first-class runs for the season

LV= County Championship Group One, New Road, Worcester (day three): Worcestershire 421: Haynes 97, Barnard 90, D'Oliveira 71; Melton 3-76 Derbyshire 270: Critchley 81*, Madsen 51; Pennington 4-44 & 112-6: Madsen 43*; Pennington 3-25 Derbyshire (4 pts) need a further 39 runs to avoid an innings defeat by Worcestershire (7 pts) Scorecard

Worcestershire fast bowler Dillon Pennington claimed a career-best 4-44 to make Derbyshire follow on and leave them facing an innings defeat.

After being bowled out for 270 at New Road, just two runs short of saving the follow on, Derbyshire then slumped to 112-6 in their second innings.

Pennington took 3-25, and Alzarri Joseph claimed three scalps in the day.

Matt Critchley, with an unbeaten first-innings 81, and Wayne Madsen were the only two to offer real defiance.

Madsen hit 51 in the first innings and was not out on 43 when play ended for the second day running just as the Worcester Cathedral bells were chiming seven o'clock.

With 39 still need to make the hosts bat again, he will be accompanied when they resume in the morning by Alex Hughes (3).

But, after losing 13 wickets in the day, Derbyshire's tail-enders will have to bat very well to prevent Worcestershire winning for the first time in the County Championship this season.

While Pennington stole the honours, captain Joe Leach, Ed Barnard and Joseph all picked up two first-innings wickets. But the home attack were backed up by some razor-sharp catching - capped by three slip catches for Daryl Mitchell and a stunner from Tom Fell at first slip to dismiss Critchley cheaply second time around..

Worcestershire paceman Dillon Pennington:

"It was a great day for the lads. We've been working really hard throughout this summer so it was really nice for us to get some rewards. The catches stuck.

"Thirteen wickets in the day is very pleasing. We put the ball in the right area for long enough periods and we worked really well as a team.

"The team needed me to get some wickets because I hadn't quite done that. It was nice to play a part in what hopefully will be a win."

Derbyshire batsman Matt Critchley:

"We are not in a great position but we've got a couple of established batsmen in Wayne Madsen and Alex Hughes at the crease so there is still a chance. Worcestershire were similarly far behind at our place and got a draw out of it.

"I was trying to work out the best way to get us to the follow-on target and just didn't make it. It's never really good when that happens and you don't want to bat twice in the same day. It's disappointing.

"My own batting has been going nicely and it's nice to get the runs on the board but I'd like to get more to put us in winning positions rather than when trying to claw games back."