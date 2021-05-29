Will Rhodes followed up his 91 in Warwickshire's first innings with 63 on day three

LV= County Championship Group One, Edgbaston, Birmingham (day three): Warwickshire 341 & 201-6: Rhodes 63, Burgess 61*; Chappell 3-53 Nottinghamshire 297: Slater 77, Clarke 61; Norwell 4-64 Warwickshire (6 pts) lead Nottinghamshire (5 pts) by 245 runs with four wickets remaining Scorecard

Will Rhodes and Michael Burgess both hit half-centuries as Warwickshire ended a topsy-turvy day three with the upper hand against Nottinghamshire.

The visitors resumed the morning session on 173-3 but the Bears bowled well to dismiss them for 297 just after lunch, for a first-innings lead of 44.

Notts hit back, Zak Chappell taking 3-53 as they reduced Warwickshire to 134-6 despite captain Rhodes' fine 63.

Burgess' unbeaten 61 helped the Bears to 201-6 at stumps at Edgbaston.

Wicketkeeper Burgess shared a crucial undefeated partnership of 67 with Danny Briggs (16 not out) to stem the Nottinghamshire tide and wrest the advantage back into Warwickshire's favour.

The Bears hold a lead of 245, with four wickets remaining, heading into the final day and will look to stretch that cushion to 300-plus against the Group One leaders.

They had looked in trouble when Luke Fletcher (2-30) struck twice in an over to follow Chappell's burst as Warwickshire were six down for 134, having been seemingly cruising at 76-0.

Notts, however, may rue, their own batting slide, having started the day well-placed only to lose wickets at regular morning intervals to five different bowlers, including the key departure of Joe Clarke for 61.

Warwickshire wicketkeeper Michael Burgess:

"It's a brilliant game of cricket set up, with all results possible going into day four and with crowds back in, which is what everyone wants. It's brilliant to have the fans back in with a good atmosphere.

"Of course, we would be chuffed with a Warwickshire win but it's just nice to see four-day games go into the last day with all results possible.

"Nottinghamshire bowled really well but Briggsy came in and played beautifully in the last hour and we just tried to take the game back to them a little bit."

Nottinghamshire fast bowler Zak Chappell:

"It's a pretty even game. We spoke about it in the morning and said whichever team had a session off work probably lose the game.

"I felt like I bowled well in the spell after tea when I got the three wickets. We have got a lot of different bowlers.

"I'm not as good as Fletch at going for two an over but I can offer something different and bowl with a bit of pace and I'm glad it came off."