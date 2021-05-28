Last updated on .From the section Counties

Daniel Moriarty, playing in only his third first-class match, recorded career-best figures

LV= County Championship Group Two, Kia Oval, London (day three): Surrey 473: Amla 173, Clarke 65, Patel 62, Overton 50; Higgins 4-69 Gloucestershire 158: Hammond 77; Moriarty 6-60 & 124-5 (f/o): Hammond 38* Gloucestershire (2 pts) trail Surrey (6 pts) by 191 runs Scorecard

Daniel Moriarty's 6-60 on day three put Surrey on course for victory over Gloucestershire at The Kia Oval.

Resuming on 45-1, Moriarity and Amar Virdi (3-46) combined to reduce the visitors to 89-5 and then 158 all out.

Still 315 runs short of Surrey's first-innings 473, Gloucestershire were asked to follow on and once more started solidly in reaching 38-0.

But they again collapsed to 84-5, before Miles Hammond (38 not out) helped them close on 124-5, 191 behind.

Having top-scored with 77 in their first innings earlier in the day, Hammond will have to excel with the bat for a second time if Gloucestershire are to have any realistic chance of saving the match.

But Surrey will be confident of wrapping up the win - and ending the away side's unbeaten start to the summer - with fine weather forecast for Sunday.