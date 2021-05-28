Last updated on .From the section Counties

Josh Bohannon struck 11 fours and two sixes in his unbeaten 127

LV= County Championship Group Three, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (day three): Yorkshire 159 & 85-2: Lyth 39; Parkinson 1-11 Lancashire 509-9 dec: Bohannon 127*, Jennings 114, Lamb 61; Thompson 3-86 Yorkshire (1 pt) trail Lancashire (6 pts) by 265 runs Scorecard

Yorkshire's chances of saving their County Championship game against rivals Lancashire were dented after they lost two late wickets on day three.

Lancashire declared their first innings on 509-9, having started the day on 350-6, with Josh Bohannon 127 not out.

Danny Lamb also scored 61 in a seventh-wicket stand of 150 with Bohannon.

Faced with a first-innings deficit of 350, Yorkshire were looking good on 72-0 but then lost openers Adam Lyth and Tom Kohler-Cadmore to close on 85-2.

With Yorkshire's inexperienced batting line-up missing England Test captain Joe Root and Gary Ballance, Lancashire will now be confident they can wrap up victory and stretch their lead at the top of Group Three.

The hosts ended their first innings midway through the second session hoping to make early inroads with the ball on an Old Trafford pitch that was beginning to turn.

But Lyth and Kohler-Cadmore put on 72 for the first wicket in a partnership that lasted more than two hours before the former was well taken at leg slip off spinner Matt Parkinson for 39.

Kohler-Cadmore was then pinned lbw by Saqib Mahmood in the penultimate over of the day to give Lancashire's victory hopes a huge boost.

The two late wickets ensured it was a third day in a row dominated by Lancashire.

Bohannon, who resumed on 47, brought up his second first-class century after lunch as the visiting bowlers toiled for 173.4 overs in total.

England spinner Dom Bess got through 43.4 overs of his own, but only took 1-120.