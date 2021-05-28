Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Gareth Delany helped Ireland surprise England in Southampton last summer

Gareth Delany will miss Ireland's World Super League games against the Netherlands next week because of injury and is replaced by Ben White.

All-rounder Delany has a knee injury which means a call-up for Northern Knights leg-spinner White, 22.

White toured with the Ireland Wolves in Bangladesh in February and March and played played for the Wolves against Netherlands A earlier this month.

Ireland face the Dutch in Utrecht on 2, 4 and 7 June.