Jemimah Rodrigues has played in 19 one-day-internationals and 47 Twenty20s for India

Jemimah Rodrigues will play for Northern Superchargers in this summer's Hundred competition, the India batter has told BBC's Stumped podcast.

Rodrigues, 20, becomes the first Indian player to sign up to the new 100-ball competition.

The month-long tournament is set to begin on Wednesday, 21 July.

Rodrigues is in India's squad for the one-off Test against England starting on 16 June, followed by three one-day-internationals and three Twenty20s.

She will extend her stay once the tour ends on 15 July, with The Hundred beginning six days later.

Rodrigues made her international debut in 2018 and averages 21.22 in one-day-internationals and 26.37 in Twenty20s.

England World Cup winner Lauren Winfield-Hill and Australia wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy are also in the Superchargers squad.

Earlier this month, Healy's international team-mate Rachael Haynes - who was set to play for Oval Invincibles - pulled out of The Hundred because of coronavirus restrictions.

There are potential complications for Australians playing in the competition because of a likely two-week quarantine period when they return home.

The first match of the tournament - a women's fixture between Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals - will be live on BBC TV.

Both the men's and women's finals take place at Lord's on Saturday, 21 August.